Can Anyone Stop A Historic Men’s Gymnastics Three-Peat?

The NBA had the Celtics in the 60s and 70s. The Yankees ruled baseball for a decade at the turn of the century. UConn women’s basketball went years without losing a regular season game.

If you come to Saturday night’s Pep Rally, you’ll be watching THON’s own dynasty.

Penn State men’s gymnastics has taken home the last two Pep Rally titles. It is tied for most titles in the past decade. Teams have managed to repeat. It’ll attempt a feat no other team has accomplished during that time: a three-peat.

Pep Rally Winners since 2009

2009 — Men’s hockey

2010 — Football

2011 — Football

2012 — Men’s gymnastics

2013 — Men’s swimming

2014 — Men’s swimming

2015 — Men’s hockey

2016 — Football

2017 — Men’s gymnastics

2018 — Men’s gymanstics

The number one thing men’s gymnastics has going for it that other teams just can’t match is the acrobatics. Like, c’mon, if they’re doing flips, Jimmy from the men’s golf team can only put together so many moves to compete.

Can anyone knock off these gravity-defying gods?

If the gymnasts have one rival, it might be the football team, the only other team to match them with three titles. Its got the popularity to win a crowd vote and the athleticism to keep it as close as anyone can with men’s gymnastics.

The two teams have combined for six of the 10 titles in the last decade, as well as each of the last three.

Their showdowns even included an overtime dance-off dual in 2010. After ending up in a tie, the crowd wanted more from the two teams.

“If it were up to me, I would do a dance off,” Joe Paterno said at the time. “(But) we might be here till the money total.”

The crowd was unrelenting, and surely enough, they headed to a dance off that the football team took over.

It might take similar heroics Saturday to pull off an upset.

