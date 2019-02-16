Five Ways To Stay Awake During THON

As THON weekend transitions into Saturday morning, plenty of people who have been inside the Bryce Jordan Center since the beginning of THON are probably starting to feel a bit groggy.

That’s understandable — staying awake all night is no small task. That said, there’s still a loooooong way to go before the end of THON Weekend.

Inevitably between line dances and live musical performances there will be times when THON participants fall into a funk. 46 hours is a long time to be on your feet and awake (which is sort of the point). Here are a few ways to help keep yourself upright and avoid the inevitable lulls of THON weekend.

Don’t Stop Moving

Walking laps is probably the best way to keep yourself functioning. Walking keeps your body moving and your blood pumping.

If your legs are too tired/sore to walk laps, just do a little shuffle to whatever music happens to be playing. Keep yourself moving and you’ll have as much easier time keeping yourself awake.

Freshen Yourself Up

If you feel yourself becoming groggy and unable to think straight, cleaning yourself up a bit is always a good way to bring your energy levels back up. Splash some water on your face, brush your teeth in the bathroom, and you can even take an impromptu bathroom shower. Whatever works.

SUGAR!

I’m not recommending inhaling a whole party sized bag of Starbursts. That would only lead to an awful stomach ache and an epic energy crash later.

But a little bit of sugar can be a godsend when you’re attempting to pull and all nighter (or in this case an all two nighter). Just be careful about eating or drinking too much sugar, because the sugar crash is very real. And it will hit you at some point.

Keep The Conversation Going

The best way to forget about how tired you are is to distract yourself. If you’re not thinking about how tired you are, then you won’t feel as tired.

One of the best ways to distract yourself is to strike up a conversation with one of your friends. Talk about anything, sports, Grey’s Anatomy, whatever — as long as you’re concentrating on your conversation and not your weary legs and sore feet.

Remember What THON Is All About

We THON for the kids. THON’s whole purpose to combat childhood cancer. Many THON children have lost the childhood they should have had due to their personal fights against cancer. So stay strong, stay lucid, and do it For the Kids!

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Matthew Fox Matt is a Senior from Lansdale Pennsylvania majoring in Broadcast Journalism. He loves sports, and is still patiently waiting for the Philadelphia Flyers to win a Stanley Cup. If you would ever like to reach out to Matt you can email him at [email protected]

[Live Blog] Penn State THON 2019: Day Two Be sure to follow @THONwardState, @OnwardState, and our Facebook Page for up-to-the-second coverage of everything going on inside the Bryce Jordan Center all weekend long.