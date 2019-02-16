PSU news by
Mike Gesicki Makes Surprise Appearance At THON 2019

Dana Lipshutz | Onward State
By Will Pegler
2/16/19 8:49 pm

Former Penn State football tight end Mike Gesicki took to the THON stage tonight and surprised Four Diamonds child Landon Knepp on Saturday night.

Gesicki surprised Knepp before any of the teams started their routines and after the pep rally’s four judges were introduced.

A video of Kneep celebrating Gesicki getting drafted by the Miami Dolphins was played on the scoreboard as the man himself trotted out to greet Landon in his Miami Dolphins jersey.

“This is truly unbelievable. I’ve been to THON throughout my time at Penn State, but seeing it from this perspective is unbelievable,” Gesicki said. “Know that you have played such a big role in making this thing happen. You guys deserve so much credit.”

Gesicki, who just wrapped up his rookie year with the Miami Dolphins, made sure to thank everyone who made this weekend possible, and he also delivered a heartfelt message to the families and kids battling cancer.

As the tight end detailed in his address, Gesicki and Knepp developed a very close relationship during the tight end’s time at Penn State, as seen when Kneep’s family took the stage during Family Hour in THON 2018 to talk about their son’s story and his relationship with Gesicki.

“I’ve gotten really close with [Landon’s] family and with him, and just being a small piece of his journey is unbelievable,” he said. “He’s cancer free now, so I just want to get him a round of applause.”

Gesicki finished his Penn State career with 129 receptions and 15 touchdowns and was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the 2nd round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Will Pegler

Will is a freshman majoring in journalism. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]

