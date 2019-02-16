Overheard In The Water Fountain Line At THON
THON weekend is always a marathon, not just for the dancers who stand for 46 hours straight but for spectators who stay for many hours during the weekend as well.
Staying hydrated is a key aspect to making it through the weekend. Unfortunately, the water fountain lines can sometimes be a bit long. And by a “a bit” I mean “insufferably never ending.”
The one thing the long line does provide is an opportunity to overhear funny things and some random people’s drama. Here are a few things we overheard while trying to refill our water bottles:
- Overdramatic sorority girl: “Ugggggghhhhh if this line doesn’t not start moving soon I’m totally going to pass out!”
- Innovative thinker: “Dude what if THON was at Beaver Stadium?”
- Innovative thinker’s friend: “We’d all be freezing our asses off right now.”
- Parched parent: “I’ve never needed anything as much as this water in my entire life.”
- Tired THON participant: “Dude I might go into the bathroom and just sit on a toilet for 10 minutes.. my legs hurt.”
- Confused girl: “I don’t know why, but for some reason I thought it was Sunday and it’s barely Saturday.. I’m stressed now.”
- Disappointed older sibling: “My younger brother thought THON was an actual marathon…”
- Quizzical THON father: ”Why are they called dancers? They barely dance. They should be called standers.”
- Sleepy org member: “Oof. It’s past my bed time man.”
- Fed up sign holder: ”My arms hurt from holding that sign. Why is it so heavy?”
