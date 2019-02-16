PSU news by
Overheard In The Water Fountain Line At THON

Anna Foley | Onward State
By Matthew Fox
2/16/19 3:00 am

THON weekend is always a marathon, not just for the dancers who stand for 46 hours straight but for spectators who stay for many hours during the weekend as well.

Staying hydrated is a key aspect to making it through the weekend. Unfortunately, the water fountain lines can sometimes be a bit long. And by a “a bit” I mean “insufferably never ending.”

The one thing the long line does provide is an opportunity to overhear funny things and some random people’s drama. Here are a few things we overheard while trying to refill our water bottles:

  • Overdramatic sorority girl: “Ugggggghhhhh if this line doesn’t not start moving soon I’m totally going to pass out!”
  • Innovative thinker: “Dude what if THON was at Beaver Stadium?”
  • Innovative thinker’s friend: “We’d all be freezing our asses off right now.”
  • Parched parent: “I’ve never needed anything as much as this water in my entire life.”
  • Tired THON participant: “Dude I might go into the bathroom and just sit on a toilet for 10 minutes.. my legs hurt.”
  • Confused girl: “I don’t know why, but for some reason I thought it was Sunday and it’s barely Saturday.. I’m stressed now.”
  • Disappointed older sibling: “My younger brother thought THON was an actual marathon…”
  • Quizzical THON father: ”Why are they called dancers? They barely dance. They should be called standers.”
  • Sleepy org member: “Oof. It’s past my bed time man.”
  • Fed up sign holder: ”My arms hurt from holding that sign. Why is it so heavy?”

About the Author

Matthew Fox

Matt is a Senior from Lansdale Pennsylvania majoring in Broadcast Journalism. He loves sports, and is still patiently waiting for the Philadelphia Flyers to win a Stanley Cup. If you would ever like to reach out to Matt you can email him at [email protected]

