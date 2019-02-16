Overheard In The Water Fountain Line At THON

THON weekend is always a marathon, not just for the dancers who stand for 46 hours straight but for spectators who stay for many hours during the weekend as well.

Staying hydrated is a key aspect to making it through the weekend. Unfortunately, the water fountain lines can sometimes be a bit long. And by a “a bit” I mean “insufferably never ending.”

The one thing the long line does provide is an opportunity to overhear funny things and some random people’s drama. Here are a few things we overheard while trying to refill our water bottles:

Overdramatic sorority girl : “Ugggggghhhhh if this line doesn’t not start moving soon I’m totally going to pass out!”

: “Ugggggghhhhh if this line doesn’t not start moving soon I’m totally going to pass out!” Innovative thinker : “Dude what if THON was at Beaver Stadium?”

: “Dude what if THON was at Beaver Stadium?” Innovative thinker’s friend : “We’d all be freezing our asses off right now.”

: “We’d all be freezing our asses off right now.” Parched parent : “I’ve never needed anything as much as this water in my entire life.”

: “I’ve never needed anything as much as this water in my entire life.” Tired THON participant : “Dude I might go into the bathroom and just sit on a toilet for 10 minutes.. my legs hurt.”

: “Dude I might go into the bathroom and just sit on a toilet for 10 minutes.. my legs hurt.” Confused girl : “I don’t know why, but for some reason I thought it was Sunday and it’s barely Saturday.. I’m stressed now.”

: “I don’t know why, but for some reason I thought it was Sunday and it’s barely Saturday.. I’m stressed now.” Disappointed older sibling : “My younger brother thought THON was an actual marathon…”

: “My younger brother thought THON was an actual marathon…” Quizzical THON father : ”Why are they called dancers? They barely dance. They should be called standers.”

: ”Why are they called dancers? They barely dance. They should be called standers.” Sleepy org member : “Oof. It’s past my bed time man.”

: “Oof. It’s past my bed time man.” Fed up sign holder: ”My arms hurt from holding that sign. Why is it so heavy?”

