[Photo Story] Penn State Men’s Gymnastics Wins THON 2019 Pep Rally

The Bryce Jordan Center was rocking Saturday night as many Penn State athletic programs hopped on stage to hype up the THON 2019 crowd.

Men’s gymnastics completed its pep rally dynasty by delivering yet another sensational performance on its way to becoming champion for the third consecutive year.

Take a look back at Saturday night’s festivities, which took place in front of a capacity crowd at the BJC.

Miss Pennsylvania Kayla Repasky, Blue Sapphire Gillian Brooks, Alumni Association CEO Paul Clifford, Athletic Director Sandy Barbour, and Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki joined THON child Landon Knepp on stage to judge the 2019 Pep Rally.

(Photo: Patrick Spurlock)

Women’s gymnastics kicked things off with an electrifying performance.

(Photo: Patrick Spurlock)



Penn State men’s soccer is always a fan favorite at the pep rally, and it delivered with a kickin’ performance.

(Photo: Patrick Spurlock)

One women’s fencer showed off her superb balance with this trick.

(Photo: Patrick Spurlock)

Penn State men’s gymnastics breakdanced through its routine as defending Pep Rally champs.

(Photo: Patrick Spurlock)

Men’s swimming and diving’s performance featured backflips for days.

(Photo: Patrick Spurlock)

The women’s soccer team let the BJC know they ain’t no Hollaback girls.

(Photo: Patrick Spurlock)



Penn State men’s fencing combined swordplay and acrobatics into an electrifying performance.

(Photo: Patrick Spurlock)

Penn State men’s golf flipped and tumbled their way to a raucous applause.

(Photo: Patrick Spurlock)

Penn State football showed off its moves!

(Photo: Patrick Spurlock)

Before encore performances, Penn State cheerleading stepped on stage to flaunt its skills. (Photo: Patrick Spurlock )

After a sensational encore performance, men’s gymnastics was crowned the Pep Rally champion for the third year in a row.

(Photo: Patrick Spurlock)

Matt DiSanto

