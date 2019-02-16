So…Why Is There A Snapchat Filter For Condoms At THON?

As you scroll through THON 2019’s five new Snapchat filters, you may come across another filter you didn’t expect to see this weekend:

Durex didn’t seem to get the memo that it’s THON weekend at the BJC and deployed a sponsored filter with happy condoms telling users that they’re “wrapping up the day.”

Snapchat offers the the filter option to businesses as an ad format. Snapchat’s ad targeting would allow Durex to “reach the most relevant Snapchatters for [its] product and goals” based on demographic characteristics like age and gender, users’ previous interests and behaviors, and location:

There’s a chance this filter existed in the area before THON even began or that the BJC ended up the edge of a the radius selected around Penn State. College kids likely interact with companies like Durex online, too, so it could be targeting other universities with the same ad. Anyway you spin it, though, it’s a little weird that Durex didn’t do enough research to realize there was a charity dance marathon for pediatric cancer in the area it wanted to reach.

If you’re going to promote sex, safe sex is probably a good route to go. Maybe just work on your timing, Durex.

