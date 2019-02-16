PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

THON

So…Why Is There A Snapchat Filter For Condoms At THON?

Gabriela Stevenson | Onward State
By Gabriela Stevenson
2/16/19 1:15 am

As you scroll through THON 2019’s five new Snapchat filters, you may come across another filter you didn’t expect to see this weekend:

Durex didn’t seem to get the memo that it’s THON weekend at the BJC and deployed a sponsored filter with happy condoms telling users that they’re “wrapping up the day.”

Snapchat offers the the filter option to businesses as an ad format. Snapchat’s ad targeting would allow Durex to “reach the most relevant Snapchatters for [its] product and goals” based on demographic characteristics like age and gender, users’ previous interests and behaviors, and location:

There’s a chance this filter existed in the area before THON even began or that the BJC ended up the edge of a the radius selected around Penn State. College kids likely interact with companies like Durex online, too, so it could be targeting other universities with the same ad. Anyway you spin it, though, it’s a little weird that Durex didn’t do enough research to realize there was a charity dance marathon for pediatric cancer in the area it wanted to reach.

If you’re going to promote sex, safe sex is probably a good route to go. Maybe just work on your timing, Durex.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Gabriela Stevenson

Gabriela is a senior majoring in print and digital journalism and Onward State's student life editor. She is from Norristown, PA, which she normally refers to as "30 minutes outside of Philadelphia" (she looked up the exact driving time). She enjoys Broadway musicals, neck pillows, and eating cereal at night. To contact Gabriela, e-mail her at [email protected], or follow her on Twitter @GabiStevenson if you want to feel young again.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Gabriela

THON Twitter’s Thoughts On The 2019 Line Dance

In past years, current and former THON participants defended their favorite line dances and references with fervor. Unsurprisingly, this year was no different.

THON 2019: Your Guide To The BJC Concourse

Andy Grammer Charms and Thrills The BJC With Passionate Surprise Set

[Live Blog] Penn State THON 2019: Day Two

Be sure to follow @THONwardState, @OnwardState, and our Facebook Page for up-to-the-second coverage of everything going on inside the Bryce Jordan Center all weekend long.

THON Nation Makes An Impact Around The Globe

THON Nation, a new initiative created this year, aims to spread awareness about THON around the world.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend