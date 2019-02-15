THON Weekend 2019 Debuts Five Festive Snapchat Filters

If you’re lucky enough to get connection long enough to send out a Snapchat in the BJC, you can use these five festive Snapchat filters to show your support FTK.

This Snapchat filter is one of the two official filters sponsored by Penn State THON. This filter is similar to previous years, but with some subtle differences. Putting this filter out on your Snapchat is sure to get the point across to all your not-THON-familiar friends and family.

This filter is Penn State THON’s second sponsored Snapchat filter. This one depicts the classic THON logo, recognizable by almost any Penn Stater. Using this filter may confuse a few of the unfamiliar with THON folk, but hey, it gets the point across if the decked-out BJC didn’t all ready.

The Valley Apartments and Townhomes is clearly showing through this sponsored sponsored filter that they are, in fact, FTK. This one is the only filter that incorporates the yellow pediatric cancer ribbon and is probably the boldest out of your THON filter choices. If you’re worried about people in your social realms not noticing that you’re at THON, this should do the trick.

Another filter option is this filter sponsored by 6abc, the Philadelphia area TV station. This filter depicts the dancing element of this event and is another great option to show your followers part of what THON is about.

Your last THON filter option is sponsored by The View Apartments. This filter shows off the four diamonds, an integral part of THON, and an opportunity to share with your viewers why you THON. This is a great option if you’re looking to share a heartfelt message with your Snapchat friends.

We already know you’ll be sending attempting to send snapchats from the BJC during THON. Slap one of these filters on so we know it’s real.

About the Author

Riley Davies Riley is a freshman from Orange County, California majoring in print and digital journalism. She will always stop to pet a dog or get a cup of coffee no matter where she is. The best place to contact her is [email protected]

