SouthPaw Returns To THON Bringing Pop Punk Flair And Energy

Hard-rocking band Southpaw returned to the BJC for THON 2019. Playing basically the exact same time slot they played last year in the early Saturday morning hours, it’s pretty clear why THON keeps brining them back — to keep the all nighters from falling fast asleep.

The band’s set started off with “Misery Business” by Paramore and “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous” by Good Charlotte. Their first songs were fast paced and heavy hitting, helping wake any dozing off THONers from what ever naps they were preparing to take.

Next came something almost everyone knew the words too, “Beverly Hills” by Weezer. Another crowd pleaser was up next, Bowling for Soup’s hit “1985.”

Much like their set last year, Southpaw squeezed in an original song in the middle of the set. However, 2 a.m. at THON isn’t the best place for debuting new material no matter how good it might be, as the crowd started to tune out.

After losing some of the crowd with their own stuff, Southpaw went back to covers on covers on covers. The other Killers song most people know, “While You Were Young” started to slow things down before a rendition of “How to Save a Life” by the Fray got some feels going as the entire BJC was rocking.

Next came another set of faster songs, “Thanks for the Memories” by Fall Out Boy and “Feeling This” by Blink 182. While those songs were by two well-known artists, whether it was due to tiredness or musical ignorance, most of the BJC didn’t seem to know either song.

Promising “songs you’ll all be able to sing along to,” Southpaw pulled out some classics. “Stacy’s Mom” by Fountains of Wayne, “Over My Head (Cable Car)” by The Fray.

Getting even more basic, “Closer” by the Chainsmokers was thrown in. “Closer” started off a quick medley of songs back to back, including “Airplanes” by B.O.B., “I Want It That Way” by the Backstreet Boys and a timeless work of art, “I Found A Way” by Drake Bell.

The next couple songs were artist repeats, pulling out THON cover band staple “Mr. Brightside” and “The Anthem” by Good Charlotte. Southpaw used the later to do a little contest between the two sides of the BJC, seeing who could be louder.

Clearly, both sides were impressive enough for frontman Drew Zimmerman to compliment the university as a whole.

“That right there, Penn State, is why you’re the best university in the world.”

The band finished up with a cover of “Ocean Avenue” by Yellow Card, an energetic performance that was loud enough to give everyone a jolt of energy as 3 a.m. rolled around.

About the Author

Matt Paolizzi Matt is a freshman majoring in Secondary Education, hoping to minor in philosophy, and is from the fabled land of "just outside Philly." He'll gladly talk your ear off about anything from Picasso to Wu-Tang Clan and lives and dies by Philly sports. Send him seething rants and death threats at [email protected]

