Speed-Painter Surprises THON Crowd With Saquon Barkley Portrait

Dana Lipshutz | Onward State
By Patrick Arnold
2/16/19 7:39 pm

Speed-painter Cody Sabol took the stage for the first time at THON to showcase his unusually fast artistic skills, but the audience was left guessing as to what Sabol was painting until the very end.

For 10 minutes, Sabol painted a canvas next to another painting by him of the Nittany Lion. Many believed at first that he was recreating that work, but when he flipped his canvas over, he revealed his a masterpiece of Penn State’s pride and joy, Saquon Barkley.

Sabol starts his painting while showing off the Nittany Lion he previously painted.
Sabol puts the finishing touches on his upside-down Saquon.

Following the reveal, Sabol simply presented his piece by calling Barkley, “the best player in the NFL.” The Bryce Jordan Center erupted in agreement.

Sabol said he practiced the impressive painting five times before his final try on stage and will be giving each trial away to a few lucky people who DM him on Instagram @Codysabolart explaining how THON has changed their lives.

Sabol won the crowd over even more when he recognized THON as the “best philanthropy event in America.” Again, the BJC responded with an emphatic roar.

About the Author

Patrick Arnold

Patrick Arnold is a freshman studying broadcast journalism. Can usually be found watching sports or youtube. Oddly obsessed with comedy, music, and high school recruiting. Feel free to contact Patrick on Twitter: @parnold10, or via Email: [email protected]

Comments

