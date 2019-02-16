Speed-Painter Surprises THON Crowd With Saquon Barkley Portrait
Speed-painter Cody Sabol took the stage for the first time at THON to showcase his unusually fast artistic skills, but the audience was left guessing as to what Sabol was painting until the very end.
For 10 minutes, Sabol painted a canvas next to another painting by him of the Nittany Lion. Many believed at first that he was recreating that work, but when he flipped his canvas over, he revealed his a masterpiece of Penn State’s pride and joy, Saquon Barkley.
Following the reveal, Sabol simply presented his piece by calling Barkley, “the best player in the NFL.” The Bryce Jordan Center erupted in agreement.
Sabol said he practiced the impressive painting five times before his final try on stage and will be giving each trial away to a few lucky people who DM him on Instagram @Codysabolart explaining how THON has changed their lives.
Sabol won the crowd over even more when he recognized THON as the “best philanthropy event in America.” Again, the BJC responded with an emphatic roar.
