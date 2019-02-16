Tally Sepot’s Family Celebrates Daughter’s Life With Memorial Award
Following the O’Bryans, Tally Sepot’s family also took the stage to present an award in their daughter’s honor. Tally died in a car accident on the way back from a canning trip in Fall 2015.
“It’s our hope that this memorial award will be a celebration of spirit, with a community she thought of as her second home,” Tally’s mother explained.
Tally, who was a graphic design major and member Alpha Pi Omega sorority, lived life with an unmatched enthusiasm.
“After her passing, one of Tally’s friends coined the phrase “#LiveLikeTally,” her mother said. “We like to think it means smile a little more, help the less fortunate, and be your own person.”
Pri Sandell was the award recipient for 2019 with the Sepot family saying she exemplifies a spirit and love for Penn State like Tally.
To close out the presentation, her Tally’s mother asked one thing of the crowd:
“When you turn on the car, turn off your cell in Tally’s honor.”
