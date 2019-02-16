The Best Hats On The Concourse At THON 2019

THON attire comes in an array of pretty colors and out-there stuff you wouldn’t see everyday out on the street. Sometimes, that comes in the form tutus and neon shirts. Other times, it’s outrageous hats. Here are our picks for the best lids at THON 2019.

1. Hard Hat

Construction for the cure? We dig it.

2. Cowboy Hats

THON really is one big rodeo. Can I get a “Yeehaw!”?

3. Penn State Cap With The ‘S’ For State

This one isn’t particularly out-there or unusual, but the S, instead of the more commonly worn chipmunk logo, is a classy look. Simple and old-school.

4. Fuzzy Red Hat

Nothing says THON Weekend more than whacky headgear like this that matches your committee shirt.

5. Penn State Bucket Hat

This guy’s dad status is off-the-charts. These are the lids you see out on the lake, but they look great at THON too, especially when repping the Nittany Lion logo.

6. Penn State Bucket Hat (2 of 2)

Suns out, guns (and bucket hats) out. This frat bro is flashing his dad status like the previous bucket hat wearer, but in navy.

7. Where’s Waldo?

We managed to do the impossible and find Waldo…in the THON crowd.

8. Aliens…

Although these students are sporting headbands instead of hats, these accessories are truly out of this world.

9. Nittany Lion Cap With Ears On Top

You’ve seen plenty of fans wear lion ears to football games, but this communications committee member is sporting the less common hat with ears combination.

10. Umbrella

The forecast isn’t calling for rain today, but if it were, this guy would be covered, literally. It matches pretty well with the Hawaiian shirt and the bathing suit, too, doesn’t it?

