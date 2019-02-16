Crowd Engagement Booth Makes Standing For 46 Hours A Little Bit Better

Are you looking for yet another way to stretch your feet this THON weekend? Head over to the Crowd Engagement Booth outside of portal 3, between sections 102 and 103, where an array of games is set up just for people like you.

You can take your THON family over and challenge them in a game of “Mario Cart” or “Wii Bowling.” Or if you’re still feeling like you haven’t done enough dancing, “Just Dance” can’t wait to lead you in a killer song. But, if you wanted to think a little less, bring that person you met ten hours ago — and haven’t left their side since — and challenge them to a competitive game of Connect Four.

If watching all the THON children run around is making you reminisce about simpler times, go participate in speed stacking some solo cups and see if you can beat your childhood record, or grab a ping pong ball and practice your pong skills to flex on all the out of practice THON dancers next weekend.

You can even go back to those times before you had a phone and try to remember the rules to your favorite card games. If no one remembers how to play slap or split, just settle on a simple game of war.

This station isn’t just about games, as plenty of donation opportunities are available as well. If you ever figured out how to effectively use a QR code, you’re in luck because scanning the ones on the Crowd Engagement Booth posters takes you directly to a donation page. If you’re ready to take a minute and really think about why you THON, pin a sticky note to the “MOMENT” letters beside them.

If none of that sounds good to you, just continue to stand in your section and try not to lock your knees.

About the Author

Corrin Smucker Corrin is double majoring in Spanish and Public Relations here at Penn State and is minoring in International Business. She is always excited to share with readers all Penn State has to offer, and what makes it the greatest school on the East Coast (or even the nation).