Concourse Video Honors People Impacted By THON
Walking around the concourse you might notice something new this year. Right outside of portal 3 is a TV monitor with pictures and biographies honoring people who have been impacted by THON.
The screen displays both people who have passed and who are still fighting.
Under the screen is the word “moment” in cork board with post it notes attached. You can walk up to the table and add your own moment or why you THON.
Most post-its are about THONing for more smiles or laughs but many people write the name of their own family members that have been fighting cancer.
You can go check out the setup and leave a note right around the corner from Gate A.
