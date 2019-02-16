PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

THON

Concourse Video Honors People Impacted By THON

Steve Connelly | Onward State
By Hope Damato
2/16/19 2:29 am

Walking around the concourse you might notice something new this year. Right outside of portal 3 is a TV monitor with pictures and biographies honoring people who have been impacted by THON.

The screen displays both people who have passed and who are still fighting.

Under the screen is the word “moment” in cork board with post it notes attached. You can walk up to the table and add your own moment or why you THON.

Most post-its are about THONing for more smiles or laughs but many people write the name of their own family members that have been fighting cancer.

You can go check out the setup and leave a note right around the corner from Gate A.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Hope Damato

Hope is a freshman majoring in broadcast journalism. She resides in Northern Virginia but likes to tell people she's from D.C. since no ones heard of Manassas. She considers herself a coffee expert, obsessive Eagles fan and likes long walks on the beach. Feel free to follow her on twitter @hopemarinaa to send her funny tweets or email her at [email protected] to criticize her writing.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Hope

Track Your Steps And Raise Money For The Kids With Project Steps

The THON organization with the most coupons redeemed by its users will be rewarded with all of the proceeds from the app.

Lady Lions Fall To Ohio State In Overtime After Epic Collapse

Lady Lions Pull Away From Illinois Late In 62-48 Victory

[Live Blog] Penn State THON 2019: Day Two

Be sure to follow @THONwardState, @OnwardState, and our Facebook Page for up-to-the-second coverage of everything going on inside the Bryce Jordan Center all weekend long.

THON Nation Makes An Impact Around The Globe

THON Nation, a new initiative created this year, aims to spread awareness about THON around the world.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend