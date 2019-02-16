THON Children Take The Stage In Annual Kids Talent Show

The Kids’ Talent Show, took place at approximately 6 p.m. Saturday. Several THON children got a chance to show off their varying musical, athletic, and artistic talents to give the BJC a much needed energy boost entering Sunday morning.

The first act was a performance by therapists at the Hershey Medical Center in which they sang “For the Kids!” set to the tune of “This is Me” featured in The Greatest Showman. The cover song was written by several patients and families at the Hershey Medical Center. It was an emotional thank you to everyone who has helped and continues to help raise money through THON and Four Diamonds.

Caleb Deckman and his father, Michael, were next to perform. Caleb quickly said “let’s rock” before stepping up to the drum set and proceeded to do just that. He and his father performed a set which included “Sweet Caroline,” “Zombie Nation,” and “Livin’ On A Prayer” that made the BJC feel like Beaver Stadium on a Saturday in Fall for a few minutes.

Jackson Brennan kept the fun vibes going as he played the saxophone to the tune of “Uptown Funk.” Jackson dedicated his performance to his sister Nina Rose, who has been cancer free since July. Brennan played the song on the saxophone while the rest of the BJC sang along to the hit by Mark Bronson and Bruno Mars.

Carly Wilfong then stepped up to the stage and performed a choreographed routine to One Direction’s “Best Song Ever” which included a jump rope and plenty of other steps along the way.

The night took a comedic turn when Calliope Silbaugh played the piano and performed some stand-up comedy that included several one liners. She opened her routine with several space related jokes that got the crowd warmed up and proceeded to nail her piano routine. Silbaugh was clearly a girl with many talents.

Connor Rowan followed Silbaugh’s performance with a dance routine to Imagine Dragons’ “Believer.” He and the rest of his dance crew hit the floss and played an intense game of ninja that fired up the BJC crowd.

Rockne Smith, Brody Smith, Zoe Teter, and Ben Mendez all took the stage next and danced to “High Hopes” by Panic! At The Disco. Rockne and Brody showed off their dance moves to the crowd while Zoe and Ben sang their own rendition of the song.

Sarah Zeisloft showed off her basketball skills next as she and friends made some awesome dribble moves to give the BJC plenty of reason to cheer.

Kaitlyn Good then stepped up to the stage with an electrifying rendition of “Fight Song” by Rachel Platten that fired up dancers and spectators alike in the arena. The song was a perfect message for everyone in the BJC to follow during THON weekend. Good finished her performance by telling the crowd “I will thank Penn State THON for the rest of my life”.

Asher Parham followed up Good’s performance by bringing plenty of rhythm into the BJC with an awesome beat-boxing performance which gave everyone in the arena a reason to dance.

Chrisopher Moore then sang Imagine Dragons’ “Believer” in a performance he dedicated to “all kids with cancer who are still still battling and surviving.” Moore even showed off some of his dance moves as he sang to the Imagine Dragons hit.

Emily Robinson was next to show off her voice as she sang Carrie Underwood’s “Champion.” The rest of the arena sang along as Robinson got the crowd going with the song, as she finished her performance by leading the crowd in a “We Are” chant.

The signing didn’t end there, as Savannah Kennen sang an amazing rendition of Avril Lavigne’s “Head Above Water” which would’ve put Avril to shame. Kennen then gave a shoutout to her THON organization, ACF, and the rest of the crowd and dancers in the BJC.

A’Niah Butler switched things up with her gymnastics routine that could’ve qualified her for the team at Penn State. Butler nailed every move of the routine and showcased her athletic ability with ease.

Paula Engel-Herbert stepped up to the stage and sang “Set It All Free” by Scarlett Johansson and dedicated her performance to “anyone who shapes the moment.” Paula confidentially showed off her vocal skills and finished with a “We Are” chant.

Josiah Garcia followed Paula’s performance with an original dance that quite literally brought the house down. It seemed everyone in the BJC was trying to mimic Garcia’s moves but couldn’t quite keep up.

Joyce Ortiz then stepped up to the stage and performed a passionate rap titled “Fly High” that discussed the struggles that come with childhood cancer, but reminded us of the positives in every situation.

McKenna Speed then stepped up to the stage and sang “Fully Dressed”, a song featured in Annie that put a smile on everyone’s face in the BJC.

Garret, Hunter, and Corban Shover came to the stage looking dapper as they performed their rendition of “Sharp Dressed Man” by ZZ Top. The trio certainly got the crowd’s attention with their swagger on stage, and were soon joined by the Nittany Lion mid-performance.

Devin Pulaski finished the talent show with her performance of “Roar” by Katy Perry while her littler brother came to the stage dressed as a tiger and performed a roar of his own with the Nittany Lion. Both gave a fitting ending to the 2019 Kids Talent Show.

