Where’s Waldo?: THON 2019 Edition
THON is capable of attracting some pretty big names to the Bryce Jordan Center. Andy Grammer surprised the crowd with a performance on Friday night, but he may or may not have been joined by a striped-sweater wearing, sneaky cartoon.
This particular cartoon just might have found his way on stage for the line dance…
… and he may have stayed there for some Waldo-Waldo action…
… but did he stick around and sneak to the front of the stage at No Bad JuJu’s concert?
His time on stage wouldn’t last forever, though. There isn’t any stage big enough for both Andy Grammer and Waldo… right?
After Waldo’s on-stage shenanigans came to a close, he made his way to the floor and joined the dancers. Nobody on the floor was dressed like Waldo because, of course, identity theft is NOT a joke, Jim.
Good thing he wasn’t anywhere near this dangerously cute little girl…
Waldo *technically* isn’t a THON dancer this year, but he seems to be in among the crowd of 707 on the floor.
Like the rest of the dancers, Waldo needs to take a break and get a drink. Or did he find his way into the stands…the world may never know.
I’ll give you one hint here: Waldo isn’t inside this man’s ukulele. I’m not good enough at Photoshop to make that happen, unfortunately (well, fortunately for you, I guess).
