Andy Grammer On Stage At THON As Surprise Performance
It’s good to be alive right about now!
Andy Grammer just took the stage at THON 2019 for a surprise performance, kicking off his “THONcert” with “Good To Be Alive (Hallelujah).”
Before the performance, the BJC went dim and a video came on from PNC Bank, which said it once again sponsored a “special experience” for THON 2019.
“I couldn’t be more into this,” Grammer said. “This is incredible.”
This marks the third annual “THONcert” surprise performance by a big-name artist we wouldn’t normally expect in the Bryce Jordan Center during THON Weekend. DNCE started the now-tradition in 2017, followed by a performance by Misterwives also sponsored by PNC Bank in 2018.
Grammer is best known for singles “Keep Your Head Up,” “Fine By Me,” and “Honey, I’m Good.”
For a live stream of the performance, head over to our Facebook page.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
[Live Blog] Penn State THON 2019: Day One
Be sure to follow @THONwardState, @OnwardState, and our Facebook Page for up-to-the-second coverage of everything going on inside the Bryce Jordan Center all weekend long.
Where Are You THON-ing From?
Fill out our survey below and share your experience with us and to be added to an interactive map we’ll release later in the weekend.
Send this to a friend
Comments