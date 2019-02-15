PSU news by
Andy Grammer On Stage At THON As Surprise Performance

By Elissa Hill
2/15/19 8:07 pm

It’s good to be alive right about now!

Andy Grammer just took the stage at THON 2019 for a surprise performance, kicking off his “THONcert” with “Good To Be Alive (Hallelujah).”

Before the performance, the BJC went dim and a video came on from PNC Bank, which said it once again sponsored a “special experience” for THON 2019.

“I couldn’t be more into this,” Grammer said. “This is incredible.”

This marks the third annual “THONcert” surprise performance by a big-name artist we wouldn’t normally expect in the Bryce Jordan Center during THON Weekend. DNCE started the now-tradition in 2017, followed by a performance by Misterwives also sponsored by PNC Bank in 2018.

Grammer is best known for singles “Keep Your Head Up,” “Fine By Me,” and “Honey, I’m Good.”

For a live stream of the performance, head over to our Facebook page.

Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State.

