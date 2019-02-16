Will My Hero Zero Be Go Go Gadjet’s Final Four Replacement?

If you’ve been around for all of THON thus far, you might’ve noticed that regulars My Hero Zero haven’t taken the stage yet.

Just before the stroke of Sunday, lead man Jason O came on stage, which appeared like it was finally the local cover band’s time to perform at THON 2019.

But then, Jason O said he was going to do something for the first time at THON: perform solo. Usually that wouldn’t make anyone bat an eye — he puts on what we lovingly call “Jason O acoustic hour” solo sometimes before his sets at State College bars.

However, with Go Go Gadjet not taking the stage during the Final Four for the first time since 2007, THON needs another act lined up to close out the 46 hours before revealing the total.

Could it be My Hero Zero? They were certainly on our shortlist for possible local replacements. THON’s also already rolled out two celebrity performers in 2019 — it couldn’t possibly have a third for the Final Four, right?

Anything’s possible.

Jason O closed out his solo set saying “he’ll be back with My Hero Zero later.” I guess we’ll have to wait and see when exactly later is.

