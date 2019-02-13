Go Go Gadjet Will Not Perform At THON 2019 After 11 Straight Years

For the first time since 2007, Go Go Gadjet will not perform at THON, the beloved cover band announced Wednesday.

“It’s time to pass the torch along,” the band wrote in an Instagram post. “After eleven years of appearing at this AMAZING event, we feel that we have done our job as performers and that it’s time for others to take the stage and shine.

“We have performed more than 2,500 shows as a band, but these eleven moments will stay with us always. We thank everyone for the opportunity to have played a small role in this enormous event.”

Known for its blend of genres, ear-splitting volume, and impressive lighting displays, Go Go Gadjet is a favorite in the State College bar scene. The band usually performed during the final hour of THON before the total reveal.

At this time, it’s unclear who Go Go Gadjet will pass the torch to for the final performance of THON Weekend. A spokesperson for THON could not immediately be reached for comment.

In 2017, Go Go Gadjet pledged to donate 100 percent of the sales of its debut single “Make You Feel Good” to THON.

To get an idea of how crazy the performances were, check out its rendition of “September” at THON 2018, which was highlighted by the dab to end all dabs.

Never was a cloudy day pic.twitter.com/E8qUv6UFTi — Onward State (@OnwardState) February 18, 2018

Instead of performing at THON this year, the band said it will be watching the live stream while on the road.

You can read the band’s full explanation below:

My (Jeff) favorite photo from all of our THON performances. This is what THON means to me, as a musician. The chance to help these amazing children escape for a few minutes. Look as these faces. Some are singing. Some are dancing. Some are shocked to be standing in front of an enormous crowd. All though, are caught in the moment and enjoying LIFE.

Eleven times we have taken the stage at this wonderful event. Every February since 2008, we have climbed into our van to make the familiar journey to Happy Valley. We would be calm and collected until the Bryce Jordan Center came into view. Legs would shake. Butterflies would begin to dance in our stomachs. Then we would enter the BJC through the loading dock. Dancers, captains, parents, children. Exhaustion. Pure exhaustion on their faces. This was usually around hour 42. As we kept walking, we would begin to hear the sound, and then we would see it. The explosion of color as we entered the arena. Reds. Blues. Yellows. Greens. The most beautiful rainbow we have ever experienced. Thousands of colorfully dressed individuals, coming together as one. For The Kids.

I could go on and on here. And maybe I will someday. But that’s what this post is for.

We, Go Go Gadjet, have decided that it’s time to pass the torch along. After eleven years of appearing at this AMAZING event, we feel that we have done our job as performers and that it’s time for others to take the stage and shine. We will not be performing at THON this year.

We are so grateful for all of the memories made, as well as the Four Diamonds families we have connected with. We are honored to have been a part of this movement for so long. We are humbled by your dedication and spirit. We are forever changed by THON.

We have performed more than 2,500 shows as a band, but these eleven moments will stay with us always. We thank everyone for the opportunity to have played a small role in this enormous event.

We wish the dancers good luck this weekend. You are amazing! We will be cheering you on from the road while we watch the live stream.

FTK!!!

