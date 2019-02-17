A Belated Valentine’s Day At THON: Where Would You Take Your Date?
Valentine’s Day fell on the Thursday before THON 2019, which probably means a lot of young lovers at Penn State held off on their dates. Who said you couldn’t have your date in the BJC?
We asked THON attendees on the concourse where they would take their Valentine on a date during THON at the BJC. They had a number of hypothetical activities and locations to choose from, including the floor, the stage, and the concourse. Unsurprisngly, a lot people just wanted to eat and dance with their boo, but the weekend-long event still generated some creative date ideas:
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
[Live Blog] Penn State THON 2019: Day Three
Be sure to follow @THONwardState, @OnwardState, and our Facebook Page for up-to-the-second coverage of everything going on inside the Bryce Jordan Center all weekend long.
Men’s Gymnastics Completes Historic Three-Peat At THON 2019 Pep Rally
The first-ever White Out crowd for a Pep Rally witnessed the gymnasts destroy the football team in the final round of the competition.
Send this to a friend
Comments