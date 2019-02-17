Former Bachelorette Contestant James McCoy Taylor Returns To THON
James McCoy Taylor returned to the Bryce Jordan Center in the early hours of Sunday morning, and awakened the crowd by opening with a country rendition of “Circle of Life.”
Taylor made his debut at THON 2018. He was a contestant on JoJo Fletcher’s season of “The Bachelorette,” and is a country singer-songwriter.
Sharing a song from his new album, Taylor gave the crowd a taste of “Arizona.” The title of his 2019 album “Good To Be Back Here With Ya’ll” described exactly how Taylor felt returning to the BJC.
It seems Taylor has found love after Jojo — he shared a bit from a song he apparently wrote five days ago for his girlfriend. He then transitioned into a mashup that included well-known songs such as Adele’s “Someone like You” and fan-favorite bar tune “Mr. Brightside.”
After his very short set on stage, Taylor commended everyone involved in THON for all of their efforts throughout the year before exiting the stage with a “We Are.”
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
[Live Blog] Penn State THON 2019: Day Three
Be sure to follow @THONwardState, @OnwardState, and our Facebook Page for up-to-the-second coverage of everything going on inside the Bryce Jordan Center all weekend long.
Men’s Gymnastics Completes Historic Three-Peat At THON 2019 Pep Rally
The first-ever White Out crowd for a Pep Rally witnessed the gymnasts destroy the football team in the final round of the competition.
Send this to a friend
Comments