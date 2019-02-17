PSU news by
Former Bachelorette Contestant James McCoy Taylor Returns To THON

Derek Bannister | Onward State
By Cassady Potts
2/17/19 5:53 am

James McCoy Taylor returned to the Bryce Jordan Center in the early hours of Sunday morning, and awakened the crowd by opening with a country rendition of “Circle of Life.”

Taylor made his debut at THON 2018. He was a contestant on JoJo Fletcher’s season of “The Bachelorette,” and is a country singer-songwriter.

Sharing a song from his new album, Taylor gave the crowd a taste of “Arizona.” The title of his 2019 album “Good To Be Back Here With Ya’ll” described exactly how Taylor felt returning to the BJC.

It seems Taylor has found love after Jojo — he shared a bit from a song he apparently wrote five days ago for his girlfriend. He then transitioned into a mashup that included well-known songs such as Adele’s “Someone like You” and fan-favorite bar tune “Mr. Brightside.”

After his very short set on stage, Taylor commended everyone involved in THON for all of their efforts throughout the year before exiting the stage with a “We Are.”

About the Author

Cassady Potts

Cassady is a sophomore English and journalism major and Onward State's Assistant News Editor. She is from York, Pennsylvania and loves iced coffee, books, and women's volleyball. You can find her on campus by looking for the girl who always wears stripes. Feel free to send any questions, comments, or memes via email ([email protected]) and follow her @cassady_potts on Twitter.

