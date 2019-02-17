Former Bachelorette Contestant James McCoy Taylor Returns To THON

James McCoy Taylor returned to the Bryce Jordan Center in the early hours of Sunday morning, and awakened the crowd by opening with a country rendition of “Circle of Life.”

Circle of Life



James McCoy Taylor has taken the stage with an appropriate opener. pic.twitter.com/8BqzC6guyd — THONward State (@THONwardState) February 17, 2019

Taylor made his debut at THON 2018. He was a contestant on JoJo Fletcher’s season of “The Bachelorette,” and is a country singer-songwriter.

Sharing a song from his new album, Taylor gave the crowd a taste of “Arizona.” The title of his 2019 album “Good To Be Back Here With Ya’ll” described exactly how Taylor felt returning to the BJC.

Proud. Grateful. Really just so happy to be back @penn_state playing @THON tomorrow For The Kids!



Never seen this generosity anywhere else in the world. Thanks to all of you who help literally save lives for no personal gain.



This is what it’s all about. WE ARE!!#THON #FTK — James McCoy Taylor (@james_mccoy_t) February 15, 2019

It seems Taylor has found love after Jojo — he shared a bit from a song he apparently wrote five days ago for his girlfriend. He then transitioned into a mashup that included well-known songs such as Adele’s “Someone like You” and fan-favorite bar tune “Mr. Brightside.”

After his very short set on stage, Taylor commended everyone involved in THON for all of their efforts throughout the year before exiting the stage with a “We Are.”

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Cassady Potts Cassady is a sophomore English and journalism major and Onward State's Assistant News Editor. She is from York, Pennsylvania and loves iced coffee, books, and women's volleyball. You can find her on campus by looking for the girl who always wears stripes. Feel free to send any questions, comments, or memes via email ([email protected]) and follow her @cassady_potts on Twitter.

[Live Blog] Penn State THON 2019: Day Three Be sure to follow @THONwardState, @OnwardState, and our Facebook Page for up-to-the-second coverage of everything going on inside the Bryce Jordan Center all weekend long.