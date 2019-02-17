James Franklin Speaks At THON 2019

Penn State football head coach James Franklin spoke briefly at THON 2019 to encourage dancers and volunteers just before the start of the Final Four hours.

“I am blessed to be the head football coach at Penn State,” Franklin said, “but it is not nearly as impactful as what you guys do for one weekend here in the BJC for so many families and deserving kids.”

“The 16,000 people that are in here sacrificing their time and their energy…you guys are great role models for my two daughters every single day,” Franklin said.

This isn’t the first time Franklin has appeared at THON. In fact, the head coach has spoken at every THON since he was hired in 2014. More recently, Franklin joined Charlie Shuman and Nick Scott at THON 2018 and appeared on stage with his daughters at THON 2017.

Although short, Franklin’s appearance was an energetic moment for those in attendance at the Bryce Jordan Center. He finished with a quick “We Are” before slipping off stage as quickly as he had appeared.

