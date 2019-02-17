My Hero Zero Frontman Jason O Performs Brief Solo Set At THON 2019

Taking the stage with a guitar, a sound mixer, and an electric drumset, My Hero Zero lead singer Jason O, gave the BJC a nice relaxed set after the chaos of the Pep Rally.

He started out with…not a cover! Original song “Speakers” was his first choice, even bringing out a kazoo to get the crowd into it a bit. However, the crowd seemed a little lost, probably since they didn’t know the words. Or maybe they were still deafened after the Pep Rally and another performance by DJ Shevy.

After finishing up his first song, Jason O said he would be coming back “either tonight or tomorrow,” teasing a potential showing by his full band. But no promises from Jason O, as the THON veteran knows that reality tends to flow a little different in the BJC.

“Time isn’t real here,” he said.”

Jason O opened up his next song, another original called “Holding On Hope,” by informing the crowd of its inspiration. Written after he witnessed the dedication of the THON 5k runners in cold weather, the stripped-down acoustic track served as a nice taste of things to come — both more solo material from Jason O and a later performance at THON by his band.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Matt Paolizzi Matt is a sophomore majoring in Secondary Education, minoring in philosophy, and is from the fabled land of "just outside Philly." He'll gladly talk your ear off about anything from Picasso to Wu-Tang Clan and lives and dies by Philly sports. Send him seething rants and death threats at [email protected]

[Live Blog] Penn State THON 2019: Day Three Be sure to follow @THONwardState, @OnwardState, and our Facebook Page for up-to-the-second coverage of everything going on inside the Bryce Jordan Center all weekend long.