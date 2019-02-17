Ned Bigby: Another No-Show At THON 2019

He got us through middle school, but when we needed him to get us through THON 2019, he was a no-show.

Devon Werkheiser of Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide fame performed at THON from 2014 to 2016, but he hasn’t graced us with his presence in three years. It seems he’s working on a new project:

Let’s get these going at your colleges. pic.twitter.com/ok24R4rWGH — Devon Werkheiser (@devonwerkharder) January 29, 2019

We assumed he was helping Gordy catch the weasel or fixing Coconut Head’s hair during THON 2017 and 2018, but where in the world is Ned Bigby now?

He’s in Australia! He hashtagged a picture of his sister and himself with #australia and #sydney in a recent Instagram post. You can see the Sydney Opera House in the back of his Instagram story, too:

Unless he can travel at the speed of light (never doubt Ned Bigby), we’re pretty sure he won’t be visiting THON again this year.

In an act of petty desperation, we compiled a list of other former kids show and movie stars that could fill the Nickelodeon-shaped hole in our hearts next year:

Isabella from The Lizzie McGuire Movie (or Just Hilary Duff in a Wig)

A clip of the ICONIC final performance from the movie was featured in this year’s line dance. Why can’t Isabella, who was very clearly different from Lizzie McGuire, bring her metallic green outfit to THON? We can see it now:

Big Time Rush

They’re already a band. They come with their own equipment. They’re used to performing in front of large crowds. We’re not sure if they’re even still together or not, but it seems like a perfect match.

Victoria Justice

If we can’t get Ariana Grande, this is the next best thing.

Miranda Cosgrove

Who knows what she’s up to. Come to THON and sing “Kissin U!”

The Jonas Brothers, But Only If They Perform Songs from Camp Rock and “Burnin’ Up”

What a great follow-up to the Joe Jonas-lead DNCE performance from THON 2017 this would be! Bring on the hits that got us through puberty as much as Ned Bigby did. The Jonas Brothers have a personal connection to Penn State, so never say never.

We will keep writing posts like this until you come back, Devon.

