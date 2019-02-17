[Photo Story] The Best Shirts Of THON 2019

Every THON org puts its graphic design skills to the test each year to create the best shirt that reflects the organization for members to wear throughout THON Weekend.

In the past few years alone, we’ve seen everything from Harry Potter and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to race cars and the beach, and every design is unique and fun. Here are the standout shirts from THON 2019:

Club Cheerleading and Club Wrestling will both be there for you during THON 2019 with these “Friends” themed shirts.

Phi Gamma Nu’s 2019 shirts are nothing short of incredible.

Kappa Sigma and Sigma Alpha Tau are building a better future with their THON 2019 shirts.

Omega Phi Alpha and Chi Phi’s shirts are nothing short of out of this world and are certainly bringing the force to THON 2019.

Sigma Kappa is repping the throwback jams and keepin’ it fresh with this shirt’s colorful tribute to the classic “NOW” album series.

Eclipse’s “Space Jam” themed shirts are nothing short of a slam dunk.

Phi Sigma Sigma and Alpha Gamma Rho’s THON 2019 shirts stood out in the wild kingdom of THON as a unique and colorful tribute to their love of the jungle.

Club Swim’s shirts have us feeling like we’re in a whole new world with their tribute to Flounder from “The Little Mermaid.”

Sigma Pi and Delta Zeta’s have us p-p-pumping up the jams right now with these ’90s throwback shirts.

Alpha Delta Pi and Theta Delta Chi are rewriting the stars with one of the greatest shirts at THON 2019.

Don’t be fooled — ServeState isn’t playing games when it comes to dancing #FTK.

Alpha Tau Omega and Zeta Tau Alpha hit the right note with their musical shirts.

The one with the Club Baseball and Club Field Hockey shirts is one of our all time favorite episodes.

Delta Chi and Kappa Kappa Gamma came out with some super shirts for THON 2019, and we’re pretty sure Stan Lee would be proud.

Did we miss your shirt at THON 2019? Drop us a photo in the comments!



Tim Reams is the HR Strategic Partner for Onward State, but he's still churning out the good photos and stories occasionally. He's a junior majoring in Labor Employment Relations, minoring in one too many things, and he'll probably become the next Onward State schmuck to go to law school. Tim comes from the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre area (yes where the TV show the office is based off of) and was raised a die hard fan of all things Penn State. For any inquiries or spamming email [email protected], or feel free to sliiiiide into his DMs on twitter @TPReams.

