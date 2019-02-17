[Photo Story] The Best Shirts Of THON 2019
Every THON org puts its graphic design skills to the test each year to create the best shirt that reflects the organization for members to wear throughout THON Weekend.
In the past few years alone, we’ve seen everything from Harry Potter and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to race cars and the beach, and every design is unique and fun. Here are the standout shirts from THON 2019:
Did we miss your shirt at THON 2019? Drop us a photo in the comments!
