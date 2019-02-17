Red Hotts Bring ’80s And 2000s Hits For Early Morning THON Energy

THON basically runs on ’80s and 2000s throwbacks. If it’s not broken, why fix it? The Red Hotts opened in the wee hours of the morning of THON on Sunday and brought an eclectic mix of throwbacks to hype up the BJC crowd, stringing in a few funk classics and contemporary hits here and there.

Kicking the show off with Stevie Wonder’s “superstitious,” the Red Hotts had the BJC singing along and dancing to the classic tune. The Philadelphia natives had a good read on what Penn State students like by seamlessly transitioning into familiar favorites with the likes of Whitney Houston’s “Dance With Somebody” and “Your Love” by The Outfield.

Without missing a beat, the group jumped right into some 2000s favorites including “Use Somebody” by Kings of Leon, “Not Over You” by Gavin DeGraw, and the unforgettable “Gives You Hell” by the All-American Rejects. The lead singer had the crowd right where she wanted them and brought electric energy to an early-morning BJC.

The BJC crowd continued to join in with hits ranging from pop-punk from Fall Out Boy in the quintessential Penn State bar anthem “Sugar We’re Going Down” to funk and classic rock with hits like “Kiss” by Prince, “Shook Me All Night Long” by AC/DC, “I Want You Back” by the Jackson 5, “September” by Earth, Wind, and Fire, and even Phil Collin’s classic “In The Air Tonight.”

The group, led by an energetic front woman, also included some contemporary hits ranging like “Happier” by Bastille to “We Found Love” by Rhianna. The band took advantage of a crowd needing a wake-up call by blending in a quick “Seven Nation Army” to experience the power of Penn State students’ ability to mindlessly descend straight into group chanting of the famous and Penn State favorite chorus.

