THON Back At It Again With New Merch

THON has once again released a host of new merch items just in time for its signature annual event, and they’ve already proven popular among spectators. Here’s the hottest new apparel of THON Weekend 2019:

The green corduroy crewneck seemed to be the most popular item in the THON march store. It was the most expensive item available in the store at $40, but it sold out in less than 24 hours.







The navy blue sweatshirt takes the prize as the best-selling hoodie, but don’t fret if you miss your chance for this one. It’s also available for $25 in white.

Navy Shuttershade Hoodie



The blue dance marathon crew neck is one of the top-selling sweatshirts and is going fast. The $30 item also comes in light blue and gray.

The “For The Kids” mint tank top is a big seller for everyone and a great piece for warm weather. These bad boys are on sale for $15, so they’re bound to go fast.

The “Greetings From THON” shirt has unsurprisingly been a hot seller this year. The off-white, $15 dollar shirt is a major flex for the spring semester.

Greetings From THON T-ShirT



The $25 joggers may be the best-kept secret of all the new merch. They feature THON’s logo printed on one of the legs and come in male and female cuts.

If you haven’t purchased or received any THON 2019 apparel yet, you can pick yours up at THON’s main merchandise stand, which is located outside portals 3 and 4. You can also buy THON merch online.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Patrick Arnold Patrick Arnold is a freshman studying broadcast journalism. Can usually be found watching sports or youtube. Oddly obsessed with comedy, music, and high school recruiting. Feel free to contact Patrick on Twitter: @parnold10, or via Email: [email protected]

[Live Blog] Penn State THON 2019: Day Three Be sure to follow @THONwardState, @OnwardState, and our Facebook Page for up-to-the-second coverage of everything going on inside the Bryce Jordan Center all weekend long.