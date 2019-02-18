State College Police Issues Annual State Patty’s Warning
The State College Police Department sent out its annual warning for the “challenge” that comes “the weekend between THON and Spring Break.”
If you’re a freshman or have been living under a green-less rock during your time at Penn State, it’s talking about State Patty’s Day.
“In past years, the weekend between THON and Spring Break has been a challenge, resulting in more crime, more criminal arrests, and more alcohol overdoses than a typical winter weekend,” the release reads. “In 2011, crime and alcohol overdoses were at their worst, [sic] fortunately since 2012, conditions have improved significantly.”
As cited in the release, Penn State and State College Police, as well as the university, have managed to tame State Patty’s post-2011. Police patrolling has been ramped up, while Penn State formerly paid bars to close and has limited the number of on-campus guests.
To continue to mitigate crime, destruction, and excessive drinking, police offered a few tips on how to party along with some stricter-than-usual regulations. Here are a few ways the department notes can keep you out of trouble this weekend:
- Do not invite guests to your apartment or house this weekend.
- Prevent guests from yelling or throwing items off your balcony or from your house.
- Do not permit anyone less than 21 years of age to consume alcohol at your apartment or house. Police warn that anyone who does this can be arrested.
- Do not serve large quantities of alcohol at your apartment or house.
- Keep any noise or music at a reasonable level. Police warn that noise violations will be “strictly enforced at all hours of the day and night” and that the minimum fine for a noise violation is $750, plus court charges.
- Ensure your property is clear of all trash, including red cups, beer cans, and food containers.
You can read the full release below:
