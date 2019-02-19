PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Entertainment

Penn State Professor Featured on NPR’s ‘Throughline’ Podcast

Penn State College of the Liberal Arts
By Steve Schneible
2/19/19 4:03 am

Penn State is known for its fair share of athletic prowess, but we have our own intellectual superstars, too. NPR’s “Throughline” — a new weekly history show that goes “back in time to understand the present” — featured the expertise of assistant professor Amira Rose Davis, who teaches history and women’s, gender, and sexuality studies here. She also hosts her own podcast about feminism and sports, “Burn It All Down.”

Last week’s episode, titled “On the Shoulders of Giants,” covered the history of black athletes protesting in the U.S. Instead of going with the more obvious choices like Colin Kaepernick or Muhammad Ali, the quintessentially esoteric NPR show focused instead on the not-quite-so-well-known stories of Jack Johnson, Wilma Rudolph, and Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf.

The episode described how their stories contributed to the movement and laid the groundwork for the current (but by no means complete) state of black athletic protest in our country today.

Davis, who earned her Ph.D. in History from Johns Hopkins University in 2016, joined “Throughline” to talk about Johnson and Rudolph. If you want the full story and access to all of Dr. Davis’ insight, just listen to the episode (it’s worth it), but to summarize, she lent her expertise to explaining the socio-racial implications of Johnson and Rudolph’s successes and public perceptions.

She’s taught courses in several areas, including but not limited to African American history, women’s history, and sports history, which are areas that align with her research work on black women’s athletic labor and their representation in the U.S.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Steve Schneible

Recovering Bethlehem, PA native. English & Psych student, PSU SHC class of 2021. Paterno Fellow. Narcissism Hour Showrunner. Kalliope Fiction Coordinator. Earnest and usually good-natured milquetoast. Baby Onward State contributor. Email: [email protected] Moderately amusing Twitter account: @steve_schneibs

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Steve

Our Strangest Out-Of-Context Tweets From THON 2019

Things got weird on our @THONwardState Twitter feed throughout the weekend.

GoFundMe Campaign Launched For Victims Of State College Shooting

One Final Family Hour: Stepping Into Familiarity And Closer To My Dad

After losing my father to cancer, I thought there was nothing THON could offer me that I didn’t already know. After four years, I found comfort in the familiar.

Our Best Posts From THON 2019

If you couldn’t stay awake the whole time or may’ve missed some of the most exciting things THON had to offer, we compiled a list of some of our favorite posts from the weekend.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend