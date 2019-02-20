Wide Receiver George Campbell Will Transfer To Penn State

Former Florida State wide receiver George Campbell announced he’s transferring to Penn State football on Instagram.

“While I will forever be grateful to Florida State for the opportunity to be a Seminole, I am excited to take the next step in my journey,” Campbell said. “My journey is nowhere near over, and I am excited to announce that I will be writing the next chapter of my life at THE Penn State University. I am thrilled to be a part of the Nittany Lion family and am thankful to the coaching staff and players for accepting me with open arms!”

Campbell is a former five-star recruit, but his collegiate career never really panned out with the Seminoles. He enrolled at Florida State in 2015, but has hauled in just 13 passes for 206 yards in seven games as he battled through injuries for most of his first two seasons in Tallahassee.

The wide receiver lost the entire 2016 season and most of the 2017 season due to a recurring abdominal injury, but he has plenty of potential entering Happy Valley. At 6’4″, Campbell brings size to the wide receiver position that was lost after Juwan Johnson’s transfer, and his sub-4.4 time in the 40-yard dash is incredible for a 6’4″ player.

Since he’s a graduate transfer, Campbell will be eligible to play immediately for James Franklin’s program. He’ll join a wide receiver room which returns plenty of youth, including KJ Hamler, Justin Shorter, Jahan Dotson, and Daniel George.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. He likes to play golf, but he isn't very good at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]

Movin’ On Bans All Bottles, Bags From 2019 Festival In an effort to maintain its standing as an alcohol and substance-free event, Movin’ On has banned all bottles and bags from festival grounds.