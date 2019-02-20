Wide Receiver George Campbell Will Transfer To Penn State
Former Florida State wide receiver George Campbell announced he’s transferring to Penn State football on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
It’s no secret that the last four years have been full of highs and lows for me, but I’ve always been told that “tough times don’t last, tough people do”. While I will forever be grateful to Florida State for the opportunity to be a Seminole, I am excited to take the next step in my journey. To my Nole brothers, it’s not goodbye it’s see you later. I love y’all boys and wish you the best. For those who have supported me every step of the way, I appreciate you from the bottom of my heart. With that being said my journey is nowhere near over yet and I am excited to announce that I will be writing the next chapter of my life at THE Penn State University. I am thrilled to be a part of the Nittany Lion family and am thankful to the coaching staff and players for accepting me with open arms! “Black Shoes Basic Blues, No Names All Game”. #WeAre
“While I will forever be grateful to Florida State for the opportunity to be a Seminole, I am excited to take the next step in my journey,” Campbell said. “My journey is nowhere near over, and I am excited to announce that I will be writing the next chapter of my life at THE Penn State University. I am thrilled to be a part of the Nittany Lion family and am thankful to the coaching staff and players for accepting me with open arms!”
Campbell is a former five-star recruit, but his collegiate career never really panned out with the Seminoles. He enrolled at Florida State in 2015, but has hauled in just 13 passes for 206 yards in seven games as he battled through injuries for most of his first two seasons in Tallahassee.
The wide receiver lost the entire 2016 season and most of the 2017 season due to a recurring abdominal injury, but he has plenty of potential entering Happy Valley. At 6’4″, Campbell brings size to the wide receiver position that was lost after Juwan Johnson’s transfer, and his sub-4.4 time in the 40-yard dash is incredible for a 6’4″ player.
Since he’s a graduate transfer, Campbell will be eligible to play immediately for James Franklin’s program. He’ll join a wide receiver room which returns plenty of youth, including KJ Hamler, Justin Shorter, Jahan Dotson, and Daniel George.
