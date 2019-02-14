Juwan Johnson To Transfer To Oregon

Oregon fans, pull your 84 jerseys out.

Former Penn State wide receiver Juwan Johnson announced Thursday he will transfer to Oregon and spend his final year of eligibility with the Ducks.

In a surprising move, Johnson entered the new NCAA transfer portal on January 11. Shortly after, he announced his plans to leave Penn State. Johnson was one of 12 Nittany Lions to enter the transfer portal after this offseason, the most in college football by a landslide.

In three seasons with the Nittany Lions, Johnson had 81 catches for 1,123 yards and two touchdowns. He’s best known for catching the game-winning touchdown pass as time expired against Iowa in 2017 and memorably putting his finger to his mouth to silence the Hawkeye fans.

Johnson entered the 2018 season expected to be the Nittany Lions’ premier receiver and even considered a potential first-round pick in this year’s NFL Draft. A quiet redshirt junior season marked by injury and several drops concluded Johnson’s time in Happy Valley.

By joining the Ducks, Johnson joins an offense which averaged 247.8 passing yards per game and scored 34.8 points per game last season.

