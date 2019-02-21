PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

News

Club XC Holding Winter Thaw 5k Saturday

Allison Rambler | Onward State
By Cassady Potts
2/21/19 3:59 am

If you’re looking for an alternative to wearing green and drinking Natty in someone’s backyard on State Patty’s Day, Club Cross Country will host its annual Winter Thaw 5k run starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 23.

You can sign up for the event in advance from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Friday in the HUB. Runners can also sign up at 9 a.m. on race day at the intersection of Burrowes Street and Pollock Road, where the 5k will begin.

Early registrants pay a $10 registration fee before Saturday, and those who register the morning of the run will pay $15. Prizes will be awarded to the top five male and female finishers of the day. All participants will also receive a bag of goodies.

You can find a downloadable version of the registration form here.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Cassady Potts

Cassady is a sophomore English and journalism major and Onward State's Assistant News Editor. She is from York, Pennsylvania and loves iced coffee, books, and women's volleyball. You can find her on campus by looking for the girl who always wears stripes. Feel free to send any questions, comments, or memes via email ([email protected]) and follow her @cassady_potts on Twitter.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Cassady

Our Best Posts From THON 2019

If you couldn’t stay awake the whole time or may’ve missed some of the most exciting things THON had to offer, we compiled a list of some of our favorite posts from the weekend.

Subtle Ways Dancers Learn The Time During THON

[Photo Story] Students Show Support With Gigantic Dancer Photos

Mother-Daughter Duo Dances In THON 31 Years Apart

“I knew my mom did it and I knew I was going to finish, but having her there pushing me, talking to me, and keeping me occupied definitely took my mind off the pain.”

George Campbell’s Transfer A Low-Risk, High-Reward Move For Penn State

The potential upside for George Campbell and what he can bring to Penn State’s offense is huge.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend