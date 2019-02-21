Club XC Holding Winter Thaw 5k Saturday

If you’re looking for an alternative to wearing green and drinking Natty in someone’s backyard on State Patty’s Day, Club Cross Country will host its annual Winter Thaw 5k run starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 23.

You can sign up for the event in advance from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Friday in the HUB. Runners can also sign up at 9 a.m. on race day at the intersection of Burrowes Street and Pollock Road, where the 5k will begin.

Early registrants pay a $10 registration fee before Saturday, and those who register the morning of the run will pay $15. Prizes will be awarded to the top five male and female finishers of the day. All participants will also receive a bag of goodies.

You can find a downloadable version of the registration form here.

Cassady Potts Cassady is a sophomore English and journalism major and Onward State's Assistant News Editor. She is from York, Pennsylvania and loves iced coffee, books, and women's volleyball. You can find her on campus by looking for the girl who always wears stripes. Feel free to send any questions, comments, or memes via email ([email protected]) and follow her @cassady_potts on Twitter.

