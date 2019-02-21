PA Supreme Court Denies Graham Spanier’s Appeal

Graham Spanier’s appeal of his child endangerment conviction has been denied by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. The charges stem from his response to allegations of Jerry Sandusky’s sexual misconduct.

The former university president, who is out on bail after being convicted of that crime back in March 2017, was sentenced in June 2017 to two months in jail, followed by 2-10 months of house arrest. He was also ordered to perform 200 hours of community service and pay a $7,500 fine.

“We are pleased by the Supreme Court’s decision to deny Graham Spanier’s appeal,” Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said. “No one is above the law, and my office will continue to pursue anyone who looks the other way in the face of child sexual abuse. There are consequences for failing to protect children in Pennsylvania.”

Spanier has argued for the guilty verdict to be thrown out, stating that prosecutors presented no evidence related to the count as having occurred after Nov. 1, 2010, which otherwise would be beyond the two-year statute of limitations law. He also argued for acquittal on the grounds of insufficiency of evidence.

The Superior Court denied his appeal request back in June 2018 after it concluded Spanier’s “assertions of error lacked merit” and affirmed the previous judgment of sentence.



Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Steve Connelly Steve Connelly is a senior majoring in PR and an editor for Onward State. He is a proud native of the state of New Jersey, and yes, he is literal trash. He is a soccer fan, nap enthusiast, and chicken tender connoisseur. He tries to be a photographer sometimes despite one of his photos inspiring the name of his future sports bar, the Blurry Zamboni. You can follow him on Twitter @slc2o (feel free to slide), email him at [email protected], or come say hi to him in his office, the Irving's basement.

Mother-Daughter Duo Dances In THON 31 Years Apart “I knew my mom did it and I knew I was going to finish, but having her there pushing me, talking to me, and keeping me occupied definitely took my mind off the pain.”