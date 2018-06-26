PSU news by
Superior Court Denies Spanier’s Appeal

By Elissa Hill
6/26/18 6:47 pm

Pennsylvania’s Superior Court has denied former Penn State president Graham Spanier’s appeal for a new trial, according to a court opinion filed Tuesday. Spanier was found guilty in March 2017 on one count of child endangerment, stemming from his response to allegations of Jerry Sandusky’s sexual misconduct.

After Spanier’s conviction, Deputy Attorney General Laura Ditka, the lead prosecutor in the case, recommended to Judge John Boccabella that he receive jail time. Spanier was later sentenced in June 2017 to two months in jail followed by an additional 2-10 months under house arrest. He was also ordered to perform 200 hours of community service and pay a $7,500 fine.

Spanier then filed a motion for his guilty verdict to be thrown out, arguing that the charge is barred by the two-year statute of limitations for child endangerment and prosecutors presented no evidence related to the count as having occurred after Nov. 1, 2010, two years before he was charged. He also argued for acquittal on the grounds of insufficiency of evidence.

Through the beginning of this appeals process, Spanier asked for his sentence to be served with house arrest on the grounds of medical issues. He was shortly thereafter spotted playing the washboard at Arts Fest.

The Superior Court concluded Spanier’s “assertions of error lack merit” and affirmed the previous judgment of sentence.

