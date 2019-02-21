Penn State Football Hires Joe Lorig As Special Teams Coordinator

Penn State football announced the hiring of Joe Lorig to replace Phil Galiano as the team’s special teams coordinator Thursday.

Galiano left the Nittany Lions to take the New Orleans Saints’ assistant special teams coach position on February 15.

“We are looking forward to having Joe join our staff,” head coach James Franklin said in a release. “His special teams units have a history of being among the best in the country, and we know he can continue that success here.”

Lorig took over as Texas Tech’s special teams coordinator earlier this offseason, but left before spring practice got underway. He’s spent six years as a special teams coordinator and has 22 years of coaching experience at the NCAA level. He most recently served as Memphis’ special teams coordinator from 2016-2018, and the team ranked in the top 10 of several important special teams categories during his debut season with the Tigers.

Memphis ranked second in the nation in terms of kick return defense by allowing 16.04 yards per return, fifth in kickoff return average with 26.57 yards per attempt, and eighth in net punting with an average of 41.1 yards per kick. The Tigers’ kick return defense finished No. 16 in the nation by allowing an average of 17.88 yards per return last season.

“I am extremely excited to join the staff at Penn State University and begin working with such a storied program,” Lorig said. “Penn State is a program with outstanding players, coaches, and tradition. I have a tremendous amount of respect for coach Franklin and his entire coaching staff.”

Before spending three seasons at Memphis, Lorig worked his way through Idaho State’s coaching ranks to become its defensive coordinator from 2003-06. He was the Bengals’ cornerbacks coach in 1999 and 2000 before transitioning to linebackers coach for two seasons.

Lorig worked on the same coaching staff as James Franklin in 1999; the Nittany Lions’ head coach was Idaho State’s wide receivers coach that season.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. He likes to play golf, but he isn't very good at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]

Mother-Daughter Duo Dances In THON 31 Years Apart “I knew my mom did it and I knew I was going to finish, but having her there pushing me, talking to me, and keeping me occupied definitely took my mind off the pain.”