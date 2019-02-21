White Building Partially Closed Due To Fire

Students will not have access to certain areas of the White Building until further notice because of a small fire that broke out earlier Thursday. These restricted areas include the fitness center, pool, and pool locker rooms.

The Office of Student Affairs posted a notice on its website, stating that all group exercise classes are canceled for the time being. However, the Cycle and Power Remix class, which started at 4:15 p.m., still ran according to schedule.

The university and the Office of Student Affairs are currently tending to this issue and will work to resolve it as soon as possible. But for now, if you feel the urge to go to the gym and work out, the IM Building seems like the better option.

Read the notice below:

