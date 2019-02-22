PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

THON

Your THON 2019 Master Playlist

Frank Scaramuzzo | Onward State
By Matt DiSanto
2/22/19 4:02 am

Now that the dust has settled on THON 2019, you’re probably in the mood to dance again. With more than 500 songs and a run-time of more than 30 hours, this playlist will make it seem like THON never ended.

This setlist includes tracks from Kanye West, Spongebob SquarePants, and everything in between. If a song got stuck in your head while you were at the Bryce Jordan Center this weekend, it’s in this playlist.

THON 2019’s most played song was “High Hopes” by Panic! At The Disco, while classic college bangers like “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers and “I Want You Back” by the Jackson 5 followed close behind.

Without further ado, here’s every song played at THON 2019, in order:

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a freshman majoring in journalism and is Onward State's social media editor. He is a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, PA. He's never had pizza he didn't like and could tell you anything you'd ever need to know about the 2008 Phillies. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for lame sports takes and send him hate mail at [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Matt

James Franklin Speaks At THON 2019

Penn State football head coach James Franklin jumped on stage to hype up the BJC at THON 2019.

Playa Bowls Excited To Give Back To THON 2019

[Photo Story] Penn State Men’s Gymnastics Wins THON 2019 Pep Rally

Your Best THON 2019 Dancer Mail Call Memories

Some of the feedback we received showed just how creative, motivating, and heartfelt the army of supporters behind the 707 dancers could be.

How A Group Of Friends From Packer Hall Became One Of Penn State’s Largest THON Orgs

You can join any of the groups that already exist here at Penn State to try to find your thing, but if that doesn’t work, you can always create your own.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend