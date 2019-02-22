Your THON 2019 Master Playlist
Now that the dust has settled on THON 2019, you’re probably in the mood to dance again. With more than 500 songs and a run-time of more than 30 hours, this playlist will make it seem like THON never ended.
This setlist includes tracks from Kanye West, Spongebob SquarePants, and everything in between. If a song got stuck in your head while you were at the Bryce Jordan Center this weekend, it’s in this playlist.
THON 2019’s most played song was “High Hopes” by Panic! At The Disco, while classic college bangers like “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers and “I Want You Back” by the Jackson 5 followed close behind.
Without further ado, here’s every song played at THON 2019, in order:
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Your Best THON 2019 Dancer Mail Call Memories
Some of the feedback we received showed just how creative, motivating, and heartfelt the army of supporters behind the 707 dancers could be.
How A Group Of Friends From Packer Hall Became One Of Penn State’s Largest THON Orgs
You can join any of the groups that already exist here at Penn State to try to find your thing, but if that doesn’t work, you can always create your own.
Send this to a friend
Comments