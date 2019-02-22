Your THON 2019 Master Playlist

Now that the dust has settled on THON 2019, you’re probably in the mood to dance again. With more than 500 songs and a run-time of more than 30 hours, this playlist will make it seem like THON never ended.

This setlist includes tracks from Kanye West, Spongebob SquarePants, and everything in between. If a song got stuck in your head while you were at the Bryce Jordan Center this weekend, it’s in this playlist.

THON 2019’s most played song was “High Hopes” by Panic! At The Disco, while classic college bangers like “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers and “I Want You Back” by the Jackson 5 followed close behind.

Without further ado, here’s every song played at THON 2019, in order:

