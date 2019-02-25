PSU news by
SPA To Host ‘Cuffed In College’ Discussion On Dating

Joe Whitman | Onward State
By Mackenzie Cullen
2/25/19 4:05 am

Valentine’s Day has passed, but it’s never too late to think about relationships as a college student.

The Student Programming Association’s Edventures Committee will host ‘Cuffed in College,’ a free student discussion forum about dating and relationships in college. The forum starts at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 26 in 131 HUB.

Students will discuss the transition from dating in high school to dating in college. The purpose of the forum is to generate conversation about how to have healthy dating experiences and healthy relationships.

Topics of hookup culture, consent, the impact of social media, societal expectations, emotional intimacy, and more will be discussed. Students will also get the chance to learn more about the implications of college dating and relationships.  

About the Author

Mackenzie Cullen

Mackenzie is a freshman from Minersville, PA and can be found trying to explain exactly where that is. She enjoys musicals, volleyball, and Creamery milkshakes. You can follow her Twitter (@MackenzieC__) or email her ([email protected]).

Comments

