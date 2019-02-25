SPA To Host ‘Cuffed In College’ Discussion On Dating
Valentine’s Day has passed, but it’s never too late to think about relationships as a college student.
The Student Programming Association’s
Students will discuss the transition from dating in high school to dating in college. The purpose of the forum is to generate conversation about how to have healthy dating experiences and healthy relationships.
Topics of hookup culture, consent, the impact of social media, societal expectations, emotional intimacy, and more will be discussed. Students will also get the chance to learn more about the implications of college dating and relationships.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Penn State Professor Had Close Encounters With Ted Bundy
“The intensity of his eyes staring at me was just so disturbing.”
State Patty’s Day Came Upon A Midday Dreary
What is State Patty’s Day for if not sober reflections?
Send this to a friend
Comments