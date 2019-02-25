SPA To Host ‘Cuffed In College’ Discussion On Dating

Valentine’s Day has passed, but it’s never too late to think about relationships as a college student.

The Student Programming Association’s Edventures Committee will host ‘Cuffed in College,’ a free student discussion forum about dating and relationships in college. The forum starts at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 26 in 131 HUB.

Students will discuss the transition from dating in high school to dating in college. The purpose of the forum is to generate conversation about how to have healthy dating experiences and healthy relationships.

Topics of hookup culture, consent, the impact of social media, societal expectations, emotional intimacy, and more will be discussed. Students will also get the chance to learn more about the implications of college dating and relationships.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Mackenzie Cullen Mackenzie is a freshman from Minersville, PA and can be found trying to explain exactly where that is. She enjoys musicals, volleyball, and Creamery milkshakes. You can follow her Twitter (@MackenzieC__) or email her ([email protected]).