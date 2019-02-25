Student Fee Board Recommends $265 Per Semester Student Fee For 2019-2020

The University Park Student Fee Board convened Monday to vote on a final fee recommendation to submit to the Office of University President Eric Barron.

The Board’s recommendation for next year’s fee totaled $265 per student per semester, including a 37-cent enrollment protection per student. The new total represents a $2 decrease from last year’s student fee, and marks the first yearly decrease in the three-year history of the Fee Board.

The recommendation must now be confirmed by the Office of the President and approved by the Board of Trustees at its July meeting before it is deemed official.

The Board voted on the fall and spring semester fee total separately from the summer fee total. The last Fee Board allocation cycle included totals for the summers of 2018 and 2019, which accounted for slightly higher allocation figures for those organizations that received summer funding. This session only allocated funding for the summer of 2020 in addition to the fall and spring semester totals.

Monday’s agenda included the following breakdown of the yearly fee allocation:

LGBTQA Student Resource Center

2018-2019 allocation: $76,000 total

2019-2020 allocation: $141,000 total ($16,350.50 summer allocation)

Student Legal Services

2018-2019 allocation: $470,000 total

2019-2020 allocation: $490,000 total ($118,946.14 summer allocation)

Gender Equity Center

2018-2019 allocation: $58,000 total

2019-2020 allocation: $58,000 total (flat funding)

Student Parent Child Care Subsidy

2018-2019 allocation: $206,362 total

2019-2020 allocation: $206,362 total ($36,362 summer allocation)

Student Orientation and Transition Programs

2018-2019 allocation: $144,500 total

2019-2020 allocation: $102,000 total ($36,000 summer allocation)

Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS)

2018-2019 allocation: $804,814 total

2019-2020 allocation: $850,740 total ($200,000 summer allocation)

Bryce Jordan Center

2018-2019 allocation: $225,000 total

2019-2020 allocation: $225,000 total (flat funding)

Center for the Performing Arts

2018-2019 allocation: $195,000 total

2019-2020 allocation: $195,000 total (flat funding)

Campus Recreation

2018-2019 allocation: $4,732,232 total

2019-2020 allocation: $4,732,232 total (flat funding)

University Park Allocation Committee (UPAC)

2018-2019 allocation: $3,625,325 total

2019-2020 allocation: $4,083,100 total ($164,900 summer allocation)

Office of Student Activities

2018-2019 allocation: $1,619,490.86 total

2019-2020 allocation: $1,566,507 total ($77,400 summer allocation)

Paul Robeson Cultural Center

2018-2019 allocation: $178,000 total

2019-2020 allocation: $178,000 total (flat funding)

Facilities Fee Repayment

$9,460,000 per year

Student Health and HUB Debt Service

$1,934,000 per year

HUB Reserve Fund

$200,000 per year

The Board also voted on several separate projects that will be funded through its student initiated fee (SIF) account.

Robeson Gallery Renovation for LGBTQA Student Resource Center Expansion

$565,000 total

OmniCharge System Expansion

$47,750 total

Editor’s note: In the interest of transparency, Student Fee Board At-Large Member Elissa Hill is the managing Editor of Onward State. She was in no way involved in the production of this post and will not be involved in the writing or editing of future Student Fee Board coverage.

