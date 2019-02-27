Student Engagement Network Accepting Applications For Summer Grant

The Student Engagement Network is now accepting applications from Penn State students across all campuses for its summer 2019 grant. The grant is designed so students of all financial backgrounds can expand their knowledge and experience outside of the classroom.

Experiences covered under this grant come in various forms, including research, internships, co-ops, study abroad, service learning, and more.

In the application, students should provide a budget detailing the grant’s use, describe their previous experiences along with its impact, and why funding is important for their goals. Eligible students must be enrolled as undergraduate students at Penn State.

Applications are due Friday, March 15 and students will be notified of the award decision by March 29. Those chosen for the award will attend an information session and link up with a mentor.

About the Author

Ryen Gailey Ryen is a freshman early childhood education major from "right outside of Philly" - or in exact words, from 23.0 miles outside of Philly. She loves all things Penn State and has been a huge Penn State gal since before she could walk. Send her pictures of puppies, or hate mail at [email protected]

