PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Football

Penn State Athletics Announces More Details For New Football Parking System

Mikey Mandarino | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
2/28/19 4:14 pm

Penn State Athletics announced new one-way traffic patterns and corresponding start times for the new football parking system on Thursday.

The new parking system, which was unveiled in November, divided the lots around Beaver Stadium into four different traffic zones: North, South, East, and West. Each zone will only be accessible via a specific route beginning at 8:30 a.m. prior to noon kickoffs and four hours before games beginning at any other time. The one-way pattern will take effect at 11:30 a.m. prior to a game slated to begin at 3:30 p.m., for example.

You can only access the North parking zone via Fox Hollow Road, and the South zone will only be accessible through University Drive or Porter Road via US-26/College Ave. The East zone can be reached from US-322 and I-99, and you’ll be able to get to the West zone from Park Ave. via Atherton Street.

Beaver Stadium’s parking lots will still open at 7 a.m. prior to noon kickoffs and at 8 a.m. before all other games. All parking permits issued for the 2019 season will include your zone and specific driving directions on how to get to your spot. If you take the incorrect route to your parking spot, you’ll be re-routed to the correct zone.

Additionally, there will be a one-way traffic pattern in effect for 90 minutes after the conclusion of each home game. Fans will have to leave their lot via the driving instructions on their permit within 90 minutes after the game ends. After that, fans are free to leave their parking spot via any route.

Penn State previously announced that there will also be three general parking cash lots in the North, West, and East traffic zones. You can find the updated parking map here.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. He likes to play golf, but he isn't very good at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Mikey

Cam Sullivan-Brown Will Stay At Penn State

Like Lamont Wade, Sullivan-Brown will return to the Nittany Lions after briefly exploring other options.

NFL-Bound Miles Sanders Given 80/1 Odds To Win Heisman Trophy

Denis Smirnov Breaks 11-Game Goal Drought In Emphatic Fashion

Onward Investigates: How Much Food Do The Dining Commons Waste?

LeanPath, a new composting and data collection system, is improving Penn State’s sustainability standards.

Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown To Speak At Penn State

Best known for his role on the Netflix reboot of Queer Eye, Brown is one of the fab five and the show’s resident culture expert.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend