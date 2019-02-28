Penn State Athletics Announces More Details For New Football Parking System
Penn State Athletics announced new one-way traffic patterns and corresponding start times for the new football parking system on Thursday.
The new parking system, which was unveiled in November, divided the lots around Beaver Stadium into four different traffic zones: North, South, East, and West. Each zone will only be accessible via a specific route beginning at 8:30 a.m. prior to noon kickoffs and four hours before games beginning at any other time. The one-way pattern will take effect at 11:30 a.m. prior to a game slated to begin at 3:30 p.m., for example.
You can only access the North parking zone via Fox Hollow Road, and the South zone will only be accessible through University Drive or Porter Road via US-26/College Ave. The East zone can be reached from US-322 and I-99, and you’ll be able to get to the West zone from Park Ave. via Atherton Street.
Beaver Stadium’s parking lots will still open at 7 a.m. prior to noon kickoffs and at 8 a.m. before all other games. All parking permits issued for the 2019 season will include your zone and specific driving directions on how to get to your spot. If you take the incorrect route to your parking spot, you’ll be re-routed to the correct zone.
Additionally, there will be a one-way traffic pattern in effect for 90 minutes after the conclusion of each home game. Fans will have to leave their lot via the driving instructions on their permit within 90 minutes after the game ends. After that, fans are free to leave their parking spot via any route.
Penn State previously announced that there will also be three general parking cash lots in the North, West, and East traffic zones. You can find the updated parking map here.
