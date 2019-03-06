Penn State Softball Splits Doubleheader With Philly Foes

Penn State softball (8-12) split its doubleheader against Penn (5-4) and Villanova (7-9) on Wednesday in Clearwater, FL.

Freshmen pitching duo of Bailey Parshall and Kylee Lingenfelter gave up just an earned run each in the two games, but a blown lead in the seventh inning of the opener against the Quakers kept the Nittany Lions from pulling off a sweep.

How It Happened

Game One vs. Penn

Freshman pitcher Bailey Parshall continued her run of good form for the Nittany Lions, giving up just two hits in the outing and holding the Quakers scoreless through six innings.

It wouldn’t be enough, though, as Penn State scored just a single run in the game and Parshall allowed a double and walked a second batter to start the final inning.

The Quakers used a sacrifice bunt and sacrifice fly to get the first run across the plate and freshman Lilia Crouthamel, who just checked into the game a few batters before in right field, dropped what would’ve been the third out of the inning to end the game 2-1 on a walk-off error.

Game Two vs. Villanova

The Nittany Lions had a different fate in the second game of Wednesday’s doubleheader. Penn State jumped out to a first-inning lead thanks to two runs off three hits, with the two RBIs awarded to Ally Kurland and Meghan Williams after Toni Polk’s leadoff double.

Penn State’s other freshman in the circle Kylee Lingenfelter had another solid outing, giving up just a single run off a Julia DaCosta solo homer. Bailey Parshall returned in the fifth inning to close out the game, not giving up a single hit and striking out four to earn the save in the Nittany Lions 2-1 win.

Takeaways

Bailey Parshall has been much better than her record indicates. She’s now 3-7, but for a freshman who’s posted the majority of the Nittany Lions innings in the circle, a 2.24 season ERA is exactly what the Nittany Lions have needed. They just need to find a way to put more runs on the board because a two-hit effort like the one against Penn should almost always be good enough for a win.

Toni Polk in the leadoff role has been huge for Penn State’s quick starts, and it showed once again during this doubleheader. After hitting two home runs in the spring break opening tournament earlier this week, her double to get things started against the Wildcats played a big role in Penn State’s lone runs of the game.

What’s Next

Penn State stays in Clearwater, FL for the USF Tournament — taking on Holy Cross, South Dakota State, Central Michigan, St. Joseph’s, and Toledo this weekend.

