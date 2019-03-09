Deanna Behring To Run For State College Borough Council

Deanna Behring, an assistant dean in Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences, is running for a seat on State College Borough Council in May’s primary election.

Behring, a Democrat and 19-year resident of the borough, officially filed her candidacy on Friday.

“I am running for borough council because I care deeply about this community,” Behring said in a press release. “I want to make sure that we forge a path forward that is fiscally smart and creative… that we set a vision together that is inclusive of new ideas, but builds on and never forgets what makes State College special.”

Behring said inclusivity will be an important part of her campaign and that she is running to promote “the three Es: the economy, the environment and equity.”

Her platform, she said, will focus on job creation and broadening the tax base, along with “protection and improvement of current greenspace, walkways and bikeways, with an eye on enhancing resilience to a changing climate.” She added that she wants to ensure fairness and access to opportunities for all community members.

“Healthy communication and transparency will be critical to my campaign,” she said. “There is space for everyone to co-create the future in my platform, from the youngest to the oldest.”

Behring and her husband, Andy Warner, an environmental consultant and president of the ClearWater Conservancy Board of Directors, have two daughters, ages 19 and 22.

Four borough council seats are up for election this year. March 12 is the last day to circulate and file nomination petitions, and the primary election is May 21.

About the Author

Geoff Rushton (StateCollege.com) Geoff Rushton is managing editor for StateCollege.com. Contact him at [email protected] or find him on Twitter at @geoffrushton.