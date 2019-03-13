Former UN High Commissioner To Speak On Responsive Citizenship

Jordanian Prince Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein will speak at Penn State on responsive citizenship in a lecture titled “Global Challenges to Human Rights Today.”

Known for his negative critiques on fascism and religious radicalism, the former United Nations High Commissioner will talk to attendees about taking a stand and preserving liberty in their own communities.

Elected as the first president of the International Criminal Court in 2002, al-Hussein played a major role in defining genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes. As an adviser to the Secretary-General on Sexual Exploitation and Abuse, his reporting on the elimination of sexual exploitation and abuse in U.N. peacekeeping operations was the first of its kind.

The Jordanian Prince recently pledged to be an International Gender Champion, a position dedicated to closing the gender inequality gap, through the Office of Human Rights. Last year the International Women’s Health Coalition gave al-Hussein the Visionary Leadership Award for his work.

Al-Hussein will speak at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 14 in the HUB’s Alumni Hall. The lecture, sponsored by Penn State’s Center for Character, Conscience and Public Purpose, is free and no tickets are required.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Chloe Elizabeth Paul Chloe is a sophomore from (the city with the best reputation, in all aspects) Cleveland, OH. Studying psychology and political science, she also loves to find the tea on the happenings of State College to let the people know what's new. Always on the go, she's very open to generous Starbucks donations (iced lattes with skim)! If you ever have something cool and newsworthy to share, feel free to reach her at [email protected]

Onward State Presents: The Penn State Class Gifts Bracket, Round 1 We’ve set up four regions for the bracket, each with 16 seeded class gifts that will compete head-to-head for their regional crown and a spot in the Final Four.