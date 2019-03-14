World Cultural Week Continues With Step Team Workshop, Global Potluck

World Cultural Week officially kicked off Monday with a pep rally on the HUB’s High School Musical Staircase. Since then, there have been plenty of daily activities and events organized by the University Park Undergraduate Association, including a talent show, to celebrate the countless cultures on campus and beyond.

Tomorrow is the first day of World Cultural Week!! Check out some of the awesome events happening this week!!! pic.twitter.com/f2Paimv69g — PennStateStudentGovt (@UPUA) March 10, 2019

And the celebration isn’t over just yet. UPUA has more festivities planned to close out the remainder of the week.

Thursday

Penn State’s Dark Storm Step Team will host a workshop in 106 White Building from 6-730 p.m. Dark Storm, the only step team on campus, consists of a twenty-three member squad. You may remember the team’s recent performance on stage during THON 2019, showcasing their incredible talents.

You’ll have the opportunity to learn side-by-side with the team and pick up some step moves of your own during Thursday’s workshop.

Friday

The World Cultural Week Finale starts at 11 a.m. on the Ground Floor Stage of the HUB. Later in the day, a global-themed potluck dinner will be held inside the Noontime Lounge, beginning at 5 p.m. Free food from a variety of venues will be provided for all those who attend.

World Cultural Week, put on by UPUA’s Outreach Committee, has been expanded exponentially in the past two years. UPUA President Cody Heaton and Vice President Laura McKinney commended the committee and Chair Beryl Bannerman at their weekly Assembly meeting Wednesday night for their planning and execution of this year’s festivities.

