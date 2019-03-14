PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Student Life

World Cultural Week Continues With Step Team Workshop, Global Potluck

Jim Davidson | Onward State
By Rory Pelella
3/14/19 4:07 am

World Cultural Week officially kicked off Monday with a pep rally on the HUB’s High School Musical Staircase. Since then, there have been plenty of daily activities and events organized by the University Park Undergraduate Association, including a talent show, to celebrate the countless cultures on campus and beyond.

And the celebration isn’t over just yet. UPUA has more festivities planned to close out the remainder of the week.

Thursday

Penn State’s Dark Storm Step Team will host a workshop in 106 White Building from 6-730 p.m. Dark Storm, the only step team on campus, consists of a twenty-three member squad. You may remember the team’s recent performance on stage during THON 2019, showcasing their incredible talents.

You’ll have the opportunity to learn side-by-side with the team and pick up some step moves of your own during Thursday’s workshop.

Friday

The World Cultural Week Finale starts at 11 a.m. on the Ground Floor Stage of the HUB. Later in the day, a global-themed potluck dinner will be held inside the Noontime Lounge, beginning at 5 p.m. Free food from a variety of venues will be provided for all those who attend.

World Cultural Week, put on by UPUA’s Outreach Committee, has been expanded exponentially in the past two years. UPUA President Cody Heaton and Vice President Laura McKinney commended the committee and Chair Beryl Bannerman at their weekly Assembly meeting Wednesday night for their planning and execution of this year’s festivities.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Rory Pelella

Rory is a freshman majoring in Science. She is from Binghamton, New York, but has been bleeding blue and white ever since her older siblings decided to create a family dynasty in Happy Valley. She loves ice cream, Penn State sports, and spending time with her two dogs, Coach and Jeter. Feel free to email her at [email protected] or follow her on twitter @PelellaRory.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Rory

Matt Millen Shares Story Of Heart Transplant In E:60 Feature

A special E:60 aired on ESPN Sunday morning, featuring the story of former Penn State linebacker, Matt Millen, and his battle with a rare disease known as AL Amyloidosis.

Lady Lions Defeat Illinois 76-65 Thanks To Excellent Shooting Performance

Your Best THON 2019 Dancer Mail Call Memories

Penn State Wrestling Earns Six Top-Two Seeds For NCAA Championships

Of the nine qualifiers Penn State wrestling will send to the NCAA Championships, x received top-five seeds.

The Opportunity Of A Lifetime: Two-Time THON Dancers Share Their Experience

For two Penn State students, the exhilaration of becoming a dancer wasn’t just something they wanted to experience once.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend