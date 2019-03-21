Vigil To Be Held For Man Who Was Fatally Shot By State College Police

A candlelight vigil will be held on Thursday night for Osaze Osagie, the 29-year-old man who was shot and killed by a State College police officer attempting to serve a mental health warrant on Wednesday.

The vigil will be held at 7 p.m. at the Allen Street Gates. It is being organized by the Penn State Student Black Caucus and six other community organizations, according to a Facebook event.

“He was a 29 year old black man shot to death by State College Police,” the Facebook post stated. “They were at his residence for a wellness check. He did not deserve to die. His life mattered. #BlackLivesMatter. Please come to show your support and grieve a life taken far too early.”

State College Police Chief John Gardner said on Wednesday that at about 1:45 p.m., officers went Osagie’s residence at Marvin Gardens apartment to serve the mental health warrant, which allows law enforcement to take into a custody a person who is showing signs that he may hurt himself. During the service of the warrant, an officer fatally shot Osagie.

Police and borough officials offered few details on the circumstances of the shooting, citing the ongoing investigation being led by Pennsylvania State Police. However, WJAC-TV obtained a police search warrant that said Osagie’s father, who lives out of town, was concerned about his son’s recent erratic behavior and worried that he might be off his medication. He also reportedly showed police text messages in which Osagie threatened to harm himself and others.

When police arrived at his apartment, Osagie reportedly confronted them with a knife and ignored commands to drop it. He then allegedly came after the officers, at which point police shot and killed him, according to WJAC.

Earlier in the day on Wednesday, a state police official said three State College officers had been at the scene. Gardner said the officers involved have been placed on administrative, in accordance with department policy, pending the results of the investigation. The Centre County District Attorney’s Office is also involved with the investigation.

