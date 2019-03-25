PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Athletics

Karol Metryka’s Saber National Title Leads Penn State Fencing To NCAA Runners-Up Finish

Penn State Athletics
By Steve Connelly
3/25/19 4:04 am

Penn State fencing finished its season with a second-place finish at the NCAA Championships and a Nittany Lion crowned an individual national champion over the weekend in Cleveland.

The squad was led by Karol Metryka, who took home the men’s saber national title. The senior improved upon his previous NCAA Championship seventh- and ninth-place finishes with a stellar 19-4 record in the round robin phase to move him into a tie for first heading into the championship round. He ousted Fares Ferjani of St. John’s in the semifinals, 15-8, before taking down Daniel Kwak of Princeton in the final, 15-12.

Metryka secured Penn State’s third men’s saber national title in the last five years, following Andrew Mackiewicz, who had championship runs in 2015 and 2016.

For the second straight year, Zara Moss came close to capturing a national title in women’s saber. The sophomore finished fourth in the round robin with a record of 16-7, but upset top-seeded Elizabeth Tartakovsky of Harvard in the semifinals, 15-8. Moss would place second once again, falling to Karolina Cieslar of St. John’s, 15-13, in the final.

Along with the saber finalist duo, the Nittany Lions crowned five other All-Americans: Karen Chang in women’s saber, Lodovica Bicego in women’s foil, Anastasia Kalonji in women’s epee, Sebastiano Bicego in men’s foil, and Anton Piskovatskov in men’s epee.

Despite being the only team with All-Americans in each discipline, the Nittany Lions finished the NCAA Championships as runners-up with 166 points, 12 behind national champions Columbia/Barnard. Second place is Penn State’s best finish at the championships since 2015. The team’s 13 co-ed NCAA titles are still more than double any other program.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Steve Connelly

Steve Connelly is a senior majoring in PR and an editor for Onward State. He is a proud native of the state of New Jersey, and yes, he is literal trash. He is a soccer fan, nap enthusiast, and chicken tender connoisseur. He tries to be a photographer sometimes despite one of his photos inspiring the name of his future sports bar, the Blurry Zamboni. You can follow him on Twitter @slc2o (feel free to slide), email him at [email protected], or come say hi to him in his office, the Irving's basement.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Steve

Penn State Softball Bests Michigan State In Opening Big Ten Series

The Nittany Lions blew a four-run lead in the opener against the Spartans, but rallied from three down in the seventh to take the second and shut out the hosts in the third to win the series.

Ally McHugh Swims To Penn State’s First Women’s NCAA Title

Jason Nolf’s Road To Three Peat Goes Through Familiar Foe Ready To ‘Tear His Head Off’

Penn State Wrestling Crowns Three NCAA Champions

Jason Nolf, Bo Nickal, and Anthony Cassar all finished the NCAA Championships atop the podium for Penn State wrestling.

A Wrestling Newbie’s Reactions To The NCAA Championships

This weekend’s NCAA Championship was essentially my first experience with wrestling — what a way to kick things off, right?

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend