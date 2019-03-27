Penn State Centre Stage To Perform ‘To Kill A Mockingbird’
Penn State Centre Stage will perform To Kill a Mockingbird, a show based on on Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, starting next week.
The production is a stage adaptation by Christopher Sergel, taking place in 1935 in Maycomb, Alabama. Jean Louise Finch watches her father, Atticus Finch, defend an innocent black man against a potential death sentence.
Susan Schulman, head of the graduate directing program, is directing the production. Schulman’s Broadway directing credits include Tony Award-winning musical The Secret Garden, the Sweeney Todd revival, The Sound of Music revival, and Little Women.
To Kill a Mockingbird will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 2 through Friday, April 12 with a 2 p.m. Saturday matinee in the Playhouse Theatre. Previews will be held on Tuesday, April 2 and Thursday, April 4.
Tickets are available at Penn State Tickets Downtown, Eisenhower Auditorium box office, and the Bryce Jordan Center. Tickets for the general public cost $25 during the show’s regular run and $20 for the previews and matinee. Students can purchase tickets for $12.50 with a valid Penn State ID.
