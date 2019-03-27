PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Student Life

Penn State Centre Stage To Perform ‘To Kill A Mockingbird’

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Mackenzie Cullen
3/27/19 4:03 am

Penn State Centre Stage will perform To Kill a Mockingbird, a show based on on Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, starting next week.

The production is a stage adaptation by Christopher Sergel, taking place in 1935 in Maycomb, Alabama. Jean Louise Finch watches her father, Atticus Finch, defend an innocent black man against a potential death sentence.

Susan Schulman, head of the graduate directing program, is directing the production. Schulman’s Broadway directing credits include Tony Award-winning musical The Secret Garden, the Sweeney Todd revival, The Sound of Music revival, and Little Women.

To Kill a Mockingbird will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 2 through Friday, April 12 with a 2 p.m. Saturday matinee in the Playhouse Theatre. Previews will be held on Tuesday, April 2 and Thursday, April 4.

Tickets are available at Penn State Tickets Downtown, Eisenhower Auditorium box office, and the Bryce Jordan Center. Tickets for the general public cost $25 during the show’s regular run and $20 for the previews and matinee. Students can purchase tickets for $12.50 with a valid Penn State ID.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Mackenzie Cullen

Mackenzie is a freshman from Minersville, PA and can be found trying to explain exactly where that is. She enjoys musicals, volleyball, and Creamery milkshakes. You can follow her Twitter (@MackenzieC__) or email her ([email protected]).

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

Your Guide To UPUA Election Day 2019

You should read up on each ticket’s initiatives before you choose who to vote for, but we endorsed the McKinney/Griggs ticket based on the candidates’ prior UPUA experience and continuity of ongoing initiatives.

The Penn State Class Gifts Bracket: Sweet Sixteen

Oh, the last 16 is so, so sweet.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend