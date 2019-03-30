Champs Moves On To Sweet Sixteen In #BarstoolBestBar Bracket

Champs Downtown is moving on in the #BarstoolBestBar bracket, and the bar’s passing the victory on to customers with deals unlocked for each round.

The downtown hot spot, which opened in 2017 after extensive renovations to the space, has already slain Minnesota’s Sally’s Saloon and Kansas’s Jayhawk Cafe on its path to the Sweet Sixteen.

You can vote for Champs against Barry’s Bar & Grill at Nebraska to move on to the Elite Eight using the Twitter poll below and get an extra vote by tweeting mentioning Champs (@champspennstate) and using #BarstoolBestBar. Each round lasts 48 hours, so voting for the Sweet Sixteen ends Monday afternoon.

#1 @PSUBarstool takes on #4 @BarstoolHusker



Vote in our poll below. You can also tweet the bar’s name using #BarstoolBestBar for an extra vote @ChampsPennState @BarrysBarLNK — 5th Year (@5thYear) March 30, 2019

After being named the No. 1 seed for the Midwest Region, Champs dropped its vodka Red Bull prices from $6.50 to $5. Winning Round One unlocked $.50 wings and $5 Long Islands, while winning the Round of 32 unlocked $4 Long Islands and $3 Coors Light 24oz stadium cans with souvenir koozies. More deals will be “unlocked” as Champs continues to advance through the bracket.

“These deals are intended to give back to our patrons, who have shown us so much overwhelming support,” Champs manager Dante Lucchesi said.

Among these supporters is none other than Joe Jonas, fresh off the Jonas Brothers’ release of their new single “Sucker.” Jonas spent his 21st birthday in State College and performed at Champs after his surprise THONcert in 2017.

You know what to do… @ChampsPennState for the win. https://t.co/ZWAKtmHIrD — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) March 26, 2019

Other Big Ten schools have even started to collude against Penn State, which probably isn’t surprising…

Ohio State, Michigan, Purdue, Iowa, and Minnesota have already been eliminated from the competition. Rutgers, Maryland, and Michigan State are also representing the Big Ten in the Sweet Sixteen.

Champs will also raffle off a Champs Black Card to a lucky supporter who votes via tweet, tagging @champspennstate and using #BarstoolBestBar.

If Champs wins out through the remainder of the competition, the bar plans to throw a victory party for all those who supported it through each round of the bracket.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author