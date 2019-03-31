PSU news by
Penn State Diver Hector Garcia Boissier Places Second With Historic NCAA Championship Performance

Penn State Swimming & Diving via Twitter
By Francesco de Falco
3/31/19 9:54 pm

Senior diver Hector Garcia Boissier left the NCAA men’s swimming and diving championship in Austin, TX with some silverware and a school record in the books.

With a score of 399.30 in the one-meter dive, Garcia Boissier finished the meet in second place — he beat program legend Chris Devine’s third-place finish in 1994 to become the highest-placing diver in program history.

Boissier, who hails from Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain, qualified for four consecutive national championships throughout his college career. He entered this year’s meet as a five-time honorable mention All-American for his combined achievements on the one- and three-meter boards.

“Hector getting second was phenomenal and really speaks to his dedication and discipline for all four years,” head coach Tim Murphy said. “We’re going to miss him.”

The silver medalist was the first Penn State diver to advance to the championship round since Steve Bohner in 2002. As a team, the Nittany Lions finished the competition in 29th place, which is the team’s highest finish since 2015.

On top of Boissier’s impressive accomplishment, freshman Michael Daly broke his own personal record in the 1500-meter freestyle, which he completed in 15:02.66.

