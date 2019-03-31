Penn State Diver Hector Garcia Boissier Places Second With Historic NCAA Championship Performance

Senior diver Hector Garcia Boissier left the NCAA men’s swimming and diving championship in Austin, TX with some silverware and a school record in the books.

With a score of 399.30 in the one-meter dive, Garcia Boissier finished the meet in second place — he beat program legend Chris Devine’s third-place finish in 1994 to become the highest-placing diver in program history.

ICYMI: Senior Hector Garcia Boissier earned a silver medal in a historic fashion, becoming the highest placed finisher in Penn State Diving history with his score of 339.30 in the 1-meter! #WeAre! pic.twitter.com/QxhadqOUDM — Penn State Swimming & Diving (@PennStateSWIM) March 29, 2019

Boissier, who hails from Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain, qualified for four consecutive national championships throughout his college career. He entered this year’s meet as a five-time honorable mention All-American for his combined achievements on the one- and three-meter boards.

“Hector getting second was phenomenal and really speaks to his dedication and discipline for all four years,” head coach Tim Murphy said. “We’re going to miss him.”

The silver medalist was the first Penn State diver to advance to the championship round since Steve Bohner in 2002. As a team, the Nittany Lions finished the competition in 29th place, which is the team’s highest finish since 2015.

On top of Boissier’s impressive accomplishment, freshman Michael Daly broke his own personal record in the 1500-meter freestyle, which he completed in 15:02.66.

About the Author

Francesco de Falco Francesco de Falco is a freshman from New York, NY majoring in broadcast journalism. When he's not too busy explaining to you that he lives in the actual city part of New York City, he's either talking about sports on PSU's CommRadio or spending absurd amounts of money on Madden 19. To contact him, email [email protected] or be one of his very few retweets @realdefalco on Twitter.

