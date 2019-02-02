Saquon Barkley Named NFL, AP Offensive Rookie Of The Year

Saquon Barkley ran his way past Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield to win the both the NFL’s and the AP’s offensive rookie of the year awards on Saturday.

Not bad for a day’s work.

No doubt about it! @saquon is the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year.



: #NFLHonors | 9pm ET on CBS — New York Giants (@Giants) February 2, 2019

Barkley’s NFL debut was a season for the record books. He became the third rookie in league history to total more than 2,000 yards from scrimmage, set a record for receptions by a rookie running back, and broke the New York Giants’ rookie record for rushing yards. The fact that his highlight plays looked like something out of the Madden video game series didn’t hurt his case, either.

Despite making defenses look like peewee teams, beating out the competition wasn’t easy for Barkley. The dangerous-feeling Mayfield gave people a reason to watch Browns games this year by breaking the rookie passing touchdown record and getting the Browns their first win in more than a year.

This award is the latest Barkley received for his stellar rookie season. He was voted by fans as the Pepsi NFL rookie of the year earlier this week, and the Pro Football Writers of America also gave him offensive rookie of the year honors for his standout season. Additionally, Barkley played in the Pro Bowl.



