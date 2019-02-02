Saquon Barkley Named NFL, AP Offensive Rookie Of The Year
Saquon Barkley ran his way past Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield to win the both the NFL’s and the AP’s offensive rookie of the year awards on Saturday.
Not bad for a day’s work.
Barkley’s NFL debut was a season for the record books. He became the third rookie in league history to total more than 2,000 yards from scrimmage, set a record for receptions by a rookie running back, and broke the New York Giants’ rookie record for rushing yards. The fact that his highlight plays looked like something out of the Madden video game series didn’t hurt his case, either.
Despite making defenses look like peewee teams, beating out the competition wasn’t easy for Barkley. The dangerous-feeling Mayfield gave people a reason to watch Browns games this year by breaking the rookie passing touchdown record and getting the Browns their first win in more than a year.
This award is the latest Barkley received for his stellar rookie season. He was voted by fans as the Pepsi NFL rookie of the year earlier this week, and the Pro Football Writers of America also gave him offensive rookie of the year honors for his standout season. Additionally, Barkley played in the Pro Bowl.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Police: Student Athletes Potentially Involved In Delta Chi Fight
Police say student athletes may have been involved in a fight that occurred outside the Delta Chi fraternity house around 2 a.m. Sunday. “University Athletics and Compliance Officials are assisting with identifying involved parties,” State College police said in a release. “Names of involved parties will be released upon any filing of criminal charges against […]
A Timeline Of Penn State’s Undocumented Snow Days Over The Years
We used your responses and Facebook comments to fill in the 152-year gap in Penn State’s snow day records.
Send this to a friend
Comments